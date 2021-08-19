Live: Northland hoping it's not lumped in with Auckland's extended Level 4

Welcome to 1 NEWS' updates on day 12 of the nationwide Level 4 lockdown.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

- The whole country remains at Alert Level 4. Parts of the country south of the Auckland boundary will move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, August 31. Auckland and Northland, meanwhile, will remain at Alert Level 4. Auckland is likely to remain at the current settings for another two weeks, Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Friday.

- The total number of cases associated with the current outbreak is now 429 after 82 new cases were announced on Friday — all in Auckland. Of the 429 cases, 14 are in Wellington and the remaining are in Auckland.

- The number of locations of interest continues to be updated once every two hours.

There is a scheduled press conference at 1pm with the Prime Minister and Director-General of Health.

7.15am: Far North District Council chief executive Shaun Clarke spoke to 1 NEWS on Saturday night.

"We're quite looking forward to the reassessment of our situation come Monday," Clarke says of Northland's coupling with Auckland's alert levels.

There was currently "a lot of divided opinion" about whether it was fair that Northland was potentially included in Alert Level 4 beyond Tuesday, he says.

"People are just trying to do the right thing for as long as there's medical logic that applies to the north that our alert levels stay the same ... then we're going to be OK.

"But, if Northland's situation becomes an accident of our geography where our medical situation is the same as everyone else in the country but we just happen to find ourselves trapped on the north side of Auckland, I'm sure the conversation would be quite animated.

"For now, there is a medical logic, we do have that case in Warkworth. We do have a lot of blue dots on the map for close contacts of Covid up north that are getting tested."

Clarke says many Northlanders had "connectivity issues" which made it hard for them to work or study from home.

It was also important to remember that 27 per cent of people living in Northland earned less $30,000 per year, meaning many didn't have a safety cushion to ride out an extended lockdown, he says.

6.55am: Speaking about Saturday's 82 new Covid-19 cases, University of Auckland professor and disease modelling expert Shaun Hendy says it's "a little bit of a concern we're seeing numbers spike up again".

"What we want to be seeing at the moment is a plateauing and then a decrease in those numbers," Hendy told 1 NEWS.

"However, you shouldn't read too much into a single day's numbers."

If numbers don't go down in the next few days, it may be time to start thinking about tightening up Alert Level 4 rules, he says.

"Are there businesses that shouldn't be operating at this alert level to try and slow growth?"

6.30am: Let’s recap some of Saturday's developments.

There were 82 new community cases of Covid-19 in the community, the Ministry of Health confirmed. All new cases are in Auckland.

Cabinet will be meeting on Monday to consider alert level settings.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary will move to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday at 11.59pm, while Auckland and Northland will remain in Alert Level 4.

She also signalled Auckland would likely remain in Alert Level 4 for about two more weeks, but that a timeline for Auckland would be confirmed on Monday.

She said Northland may not be facing the same length of time in Alert Level 4 as Auckland.