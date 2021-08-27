'Horrific' scenes at Kabul airport after ISIS suicide attacks; at least 60 dead

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Friday.

A senior health official in Kabul told the BBC at least 60 people were killed and 140 others wounded.

Two US officials say 11 Marines and a Navy medic were killed in the attacks.

The NZDF said in a tweet all Kiwi personnel involved in Afghanistan are safe after the attacks.

One of the bombers struck people standing knee-deep in a wastewater canal under the sweltering sun, throwing bodies into the fetid water.

Those who moments earlier had hoped to get on flights out could be seen carrying the wounded to ambulances in a daze, their own clothes darkened with blood.

The ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz and condemned the attack.

Western officials had warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport, but that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the US officially ends its 20-year presence on August 31.

Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis, reporting for Al Jazeera, said the footage she'd seen from the airport in the aftermath of the attacks was "just horrific".

She told Breakfast she heard the first explosion at about 5.40pm local time as her team was making their way to the airport. But, they were turned back by the Taliban who were pushing people back.

Bellis said there was heavy gunfire and smoke.

“The Taliban and ISIL are arch enemies … ISIL, at least in Afghanistan, just goes after soft targets. If they can find civilians to kill, and a lot of them, they’ll do it. And they’ve often targeted the minority groups [in Afghanistan].”

With thousands of people at the airport, intelligence was suggesting an attack at the location was coming, she said.

Bellis said the Taliban were "completely overwhelmed" and couldn't defend the airport.

As time runs out until the August 31 deadline, the Taliban was facing an issue of brain drain as many fled the country, she said.

The US and the UN weren't saying whether they'd be keeping people on the ground past that date, she said.

Even as the area was hit, evacuation flights continued to take off from Kabul airport, Associated Press reported.

Adam Khan was waiting nearby when he saw the first explosion outside what's known as the Abbey gate. He said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who were maimed.

The second blast was at or near Baron Hotel, where many people, including Afghans, Britons and Americans, were told to gather in recent days before heading to the airport for evacuation.

A former Royal Marine who runs an animal shelter in Afghanistan says he and his staff were caught up in the aftermath of the blast near the airport.

"All of a sudden we heard gunshots and our vehicle was targeted, had our driver not turned around he would have been shot in the head by a man with an AK-47," Paul Farthing told Britain's Press Association news agency.

Farthing is trying to get staff of his Nowzad charity out of Afghanistan, along with the group's rescued animals.