Police checkpoints in place to deter Wellington orca spotting

Orca enthusiasts have been moved along from Wellington’s Pāuatahanui Inlet by police this morning – with drivers being reminded that whale spotting doesn’t classify as essential travel.
By Jessica Morris
In a Facebook post this morning, police warned Wellingtonians that checkpoints were in place, and urged them to stick to level 4 restrictions.
“A pod of orca is currently breaching social-distancing guidelines off the Pāuatahanui inlet - but we're urging people not to do the same thing!
“We're aware of the interest, but please don't get into your cars and drive to see them.”
A Department of Conservation spokesperson told 1 NEWS the pod of four orcas were first spotted in the inlet yesterday, and have this morning “been displaying normal feeding behaviour”.
The spokesperson also confirming there was currently no concern for the welfare of the orcas.