Police checkpoints in place to deter Wellington orca spotting

Orca enthusiasts have been moved along from Wellington’s Pāuatahanui Inlet by police this morning – with drivers being reminded that whale spotting doesn’t classify as essential travel.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By Jessica Morris

In a Facebook post this morning, police warned Wellingtonians that checkpoints were in place, and urged them to stick to level 4 restrictions.

“A pod of orca is currently breaching social-distancing guidelines off the Pāuatahanui inlet - but we're urging people not to do the same thing!

“We're aware of the interest, but please don't get into your cars and drive to see them.”

A Department of Conservation spokesperson told 1 NEWS the pod of four orcas were first spotted in the inlet yesterday, and have this morning “been displaying normal feeding behaviour”.