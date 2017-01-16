 

TVNZ


top shows

all tv shows


More news >
featured
02:01
We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

'I've always wanted to know where I came from' – Kiwi mum goes online to track down birth parents

We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

° / °

  • North Island

    • Auckland
    • Dannevirke
    • Dargaville
    • Gisborne
    • Hamilton
    • Hastings
    • Kaitaia
    • Levin
    • Masterton
    • Napier
    • New Plymouth
    • Paihia
    • Palmerston North
    • Paraparaumu
    • Rotorua
    • Taumarunui
    • Taupo
    • Tauranga
    • Te Kuiti
    • Thames
    • Tokoroa
    • Whanganui
    • Wellington
    • Whakatane
    • Whangarei

  • South Island

    • Alexandra
    • Ashburton
    • Blenheim
    • Christchurch
    • Dunedin
    • Gore
    • Greymouth
    • Hokitika
    • Invercargill
    • Kaikoura
    • Motueka
    • Nelson
    • Oamaru
    • Queenstown
    • Reefton
    • Timaru
    • Wanaka
    • Westport
01:55
It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

'I noticed the ground opening up...that's when I knew we were in trouble' - locomotive engineer reflects on Kaikoura quake experience

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

sport

More sports >
Australia's Nick Kyrgios waves to the crowd after defeating Portugal's Gastao Elias in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Kyrgios' new approach: Keep calm and move on at Aussie Open




More shows >

Jump into the big world of TVNZ OnDemand

Jump into the big world of TVNZ OnDemand

Jump into the big world of TVNZ OnDemand

Jump into the big world of TVNZ OnDemand

Jump into the big world of TVNZ OnDemand

Top TV Shows

Supergirl

Supergirl's flown in fast from the U.S.

more

The Bachelor

Roses, romance and drama await!

more

what's on tonight

Full TV guide >
 

7:30 - 8:30 PM

Animals & Love

8:30 - 9:35 PM

The Level

9:35 - 10:50 PM

City In The Sky

10:50 - 11:45 PM

Major Crimes

11:45 - 12:45 AM

Allegiance

 

7:30 - 8:00 PM

Renters

8:00 - 8:30 PM

Motorway Patrol

8:30 - 10:00 PM

Sensing Murder

10:00 - 11:00 PM

Medical Mysteries

11:00 - 11:30 PM

Two And A Half Men

11:30 - 12:30 AM

Empire

 

6:40 - 7:35 PM

Mythbusters

7:35 - 8:30 PM

Bar Rescue

8:30 - 8:55 PM

New: South Park

8:55 - 9:25 PM

New: Tosh.0

9:25 - 9:50 PM

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

9:50 - 10:45 PM

New: Workaholics

10:45 - 11:10 PM

Tosh.0

11:10 - 11:35 PM

South Park

11:35 - 12:20 AM

Late Late Show w' James Corden

join the conversation


Copyright © 2014 TVNZ Ltd