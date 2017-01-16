Channels
TV Shows
tvone
tvtwo
ondemand
duke
We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.
North Island
South Island
sport
Jump into the big world of TVNZ OnDemand
Supergirl's flown in fast from the U.S.
Roses, romance and drama await!
7:30 - 8:30 PM
8:30 - 9:35 PM
9:35 - 10:50 PM
10:50 - 11:45 PM
11:45 - 12:45 AM
7:30 - 8:00 PM
8:00 - 8:30 PM
8:30 - 10:00 PM
10:00 - 11:00 PM
11:00 - 11:30 PM
11:30 - 12:30 AM
6:40 - 7:35 PM
7:35 - 8:30 PM
8:30 - 8:55 PM
8:55 - 9:25 PM
9:25 - 9:50 PM
9:50 - 10:45 PM
10:45 - 11:10 PM
11:10 - 11:35 PM
11:35 - 12:20 AM
Chat to 1 right here!
Live the moment!
Get involved!
Join in!
page top
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More