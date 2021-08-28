TODAY |

Twenty-six more Auckland locations of interest added

Twenty-six Covid locations of interest in Auckland have been added on Saturday, including several more bus routes, as well as a South Auckland daycare centre and medical centre.

It brings the total number of locations of interest to 493. 

All About Children Manurewa at 51 Mahia Road is listed four times over Monday 16 August and Tuesday 17 while part of the Manukau Super Clinic is included for between 10 and 11am on Tuesday 17 August.

Over 300 Covid cases in Auckland MIQ rooms; 439 rooms available

Pacific Fresh Clendon Park was also listed for between 2.00pm and 2.30pm on Saturday 21 August.

Several bus routes to and from the North Shore, as well as other locations in and around the universities in Auckland’s CBD were also included.

