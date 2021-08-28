Lisa Adams wins shot put gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Lisa Adams has claimed New Zealand's second gold at the Tokyo Paralympics after a dominant performance in the women's shot put final for the F37 class.

Lisa Adams reacts during the Women's Shot Put - F37 Final Source: Getty

Adams entered the final as a frontrunner having broken the world record in her last competition and she came out firing with her first throw.

She also had a top coach guiding her with sister and four-time Olympic medallist in shot put Dame Valerie Adams coaching her.

Throwing last in the field of eight, Adams took control of first place with a 14.36 attempt in the first round - the only athlete to surpass 14 metres with China's Na Mi the next closest at 13.67m.

The attempt was good enough to break the Paralympic record although she broke it again with her next attempt at 14.54m.

While her third throw was four centimetres shorter, Adams then heaped pressure on the rest of the field with a 15.04m to again break the Paralympic record and establish a 1.35m gap between her self and second-placed Mi with just two rounds to go.

With her penultimate throw, Adams improved once again with a 15.12m effort - creeping closer to her 15.50m world record.

With the gold already sealed, Adams then finished the final with another 15.12m effort.

The result gives the Adams family a second medal in Tokyo after Dame Valerie won bronze in the Olympics earlier this month.