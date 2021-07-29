NSW paramedics stretched as cases soar, while Vic cluster 'of some concern' emerges

Paramedics in NSW are being stretched as the state continues to accumulate Covid-19 infections by the hundreds each day, with demand equivalent to the "busiest New Year's Eve".

Source: 1 NEWS

There were 1035 new local infections and two more deaths reported on Saturday, taking the state's death toll from the current outbreak to 83.

The two people who died were a western Sydney woman in her 80s in Westmead Hospital and one in her 70s from the Blue Mountains at Nepean Hospital after acquiring her infection there earlier this month.

It's the fourth death linked to an outbreak at the hospital.

The state's health system continues to strain under the caseload created by the outbreak.

There are almost 800 Covid-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 125 people in intensive care and 52 ventilated.

At least two western Sydney hospitals - Westmead and Blacktown - have called "code yellows" this week as their caseload climbs.

NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dominic Morgan on Saturday said there had been so many calls for ambulances in the past three days it was the equivalent demand on paramedics as the "busiest New Year's Eve".

On Friday alone, Mr Morgan said 450 patients required paramedic assistance for suspected or actual Covid-19.

"When we receive calls that do not require an ambulance immediately, it can have dire consequences," he said, noting an instance of an ambulance taking 25 minutes to get to an 18-year-old suffering from cardiac arrest.

Health authorities are also concerned about ever-escalating outbreaks in the state's west and far west.

Of the new cases diagnosed in NSW on Friday, 46 were diagnosed in the state's west and far west.

The state's first drive-through vaccination clinic has opened in Dubbo, as the outbreak in the regional city nears 400 cases with 34 detected on Friday.

Meanwhile, new cluster has cropped up in Port Melbourne, with Victorian health authorities racing to link it to existing outbreaks and shut down chains of transmission.

Victoria has added 64 new Covid-19 infections to its caseload on Saturday, 28 of them involving community exposure.

They include four fresh cases in the Port Melbourne area, with exposure sites at a Fisherman's Bend supermarket and a car wash and auto warehouse.

The cluster is "of some concern", Covid response commander Jeroen Weimar said.

"We've not seen that crop up before, so we are very keen to make sure that doesn't become anything else."

He warned of growing case numbers in Melbourne's northern and western suburbs, but said there was also evidence of undetected cases in bayside areas in the southeast, with a total of 41 cases under investigation by contact tracers.

An outbreak in Shepparton in the Goulburn Valley region has grown to 85 cases, with seven new cases recorded.

The outbreak has also spread to Echuca, after an aged care worker at the Wharparilla Lodge was infected by her partner.

Most of the 88 residents at the home have had both doses of the Covid jab, while about 40 staff have been furloughed.

The aged care worker, who was fully vaccinated, has since returned a negative test.

Health authorities say 49 of the state's new local cases are linked to current outbreaks and 36 were in quarantine throughout their infectious period.

State-run vaccination hubs managed to administer 35,753 vaccine doses in the 24 hours to Friday evening and conducted 55,333 tests for the virus during the same period.

But Health Minister Martin Foley says a lack of supply is continuing to hold back the vaccination programme.

"While we continue to see increasing levels of supply forecast in the coming weeks and months, what we really need is the supply to meet demand now," he told reporters on Saturday.