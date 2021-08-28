Eight locations of interest added on day 12 of lockdown

Scroll down for a recap of 1 NEWS' live updates from day 12 of the nationwide Alert Level 4 lockdown. Stay up to date with all developments on the 1 NEWS website and our Facebook page.

- The whole country remains at Alert Level 4. Parts of the country south of the Auckland boundary will move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, August 31. Auckland and Northland, meanwhile, will remain at Alert Level 4. Auckland is likely to remain at the current settings for another two weeks, Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Friday.

- The number of locations of interest continues to be updated once every two hours.

7.30pm - A group of Pasifika families in Tauranga were told they couldn’t be vaccinated unless they presented their passports first.

A provider who tried to register the families for vaccinations on Friday was told by the Bay of Plenty District Health Board they wanted to see their passports to check if they were seasonal workers.

Sameli Tongatea who works with the Tauranga families said it felt like the 1970s dawn raids all over again where Pasifika had to present their passports to authorities.

7.15pm - Two further locations of interest were added at 6pm. Bringing the total to eight for Sunday. Details below.

Novi Lunch Bar 25A Bowden Road, Mount Wellington, Auckland 1060 Thursday 12 August 1:45 pm - 2:00 pm Isolate at home for 14 days from date of last exposure. Test immediately, and on days 5 & 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline for what to do next. 29 Aug 6:00 pm Headquarters Bar 115 Customs Street West, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010 Saturday 14 August 11:30 pm - 1:30 am Isolate at home for 14 days from date of last exposure. Test immediately, and on days 5 & 12 after last exposure. 29 Aug 6:00 pm

7.07pm - Due to the current Delta outbreak the Government has brought forward a $1 million fund aimed at community-led projects to support youth mental health in Auckland and Northland, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today.

“We have learned from previous lockdowns that they are particularly challenging for young people and that the greatest need for support for young people in Aoteroa kicks in around two weeks in,” Little said.

“They can experience higher levels of distress when taken out of normal learning environments and may be in a situations that include transient housing and employment.



7.00pm - Jacinda Ardern insists New Zealand will not run out of Pfizer vaccine, the company it is solely relying on to vaccinate every consenting adult Kiwi this year.

However, she also admitted a new strategy was needed in light of the unexpected growth.

"It's a very dynamic situation," Ardern said.

6.40pm - AUT University has put out an update around the case numbers at the tertiary education institution. They say a 14th AUT case has been identified, while six cases of the 20 associated to the university are family members of student cases.

6.30pm - More than 10,000 court appearances were delayed in first week of lockdown.

Figures released to 1NEWS reveal 9,901 court events in District Courts across the country have been adjourned or rescheduled, including 80 jury trials.

246 court events at the High Court have also been delayed, including two jury trials.

4.35pm - Figures released to 1 NEWS reveal “less than 10” notifications were sent to people’s phones as a result of Bluetooth tracing on the Covid-19 Tracer app in this latest outbreak.

Instead, contact tracers are making greater use of the QR codes people were scanning.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said it hadn’t requested Bluetooth keys from people unless they tested positive for Covid-19.

4.00pm - Orca enthusiasts have been moved along from Wellington’s Pāuatahanui Inlet by police this morning – with drivers being reminded that whale spotting doesn’t classify as essential travel.

3.41pm - The infectiousness of Delta is causing concern about the number of workplaces operating, with at least 73 of the 511 cases in the Delta outbreak being essential workers, it has been confirmed.

It may mean the Government will tighten level 4 restrictions.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says at the moment, the key thing is that people at work use masks and maintain a two-metre distance wherever possible.

The Prime Minister says the government is seeking further advice.

2.43pm: A false alarm at a MIQ facility triggered evacuation protocols but the building had no returnees in it, an MIQ spokesperson has told 1 NEWS.

The Mercure on Customs St in Auckland's CBD had its alarm go off Sunday afternoon but an MIQ spokesperson said it wasn't an issue.

"There was a false alarm at this facility but it’s currently empty of returnees," the spokesperson said.

"Staff were evacuated and all infection prevention and control protocols were followed."

2.29pm: More details on those currently hospitalised with the virus. 1 NEWS can reveal the 34 cases break down as follows:

Age

One case between 10-20

Four cases in their 20s (DOWN 1)

Seven cases in their 30s (UP 3)

Four cases in their 40s (UP 1)

Eight cases in their 50s (UP 4)

Three cases in their 60s (UP 1)

Seven cases in their 70s (UP 1)

Gender

13 males (UP 2)

21 females (UP 7)

1.47pm: More detail on the outbreak, which is now at 511 cases.

There are 453 cases that have been epidemiologically linked to another case or sub-cluster, and a further 58 for which links are yet to be fully established.

ESR has now run whole genome sequencing on samples taken from about 343 community cases. Analysis of these samples has determined they are all genomically linked to the current outbreak.

1.25pm: Ardern is providing more details about Sunday's 80 additional Covid-19 cases.

Of the 80:

Over half are household contacts of previous cases

Two were infectious before Alert Level 4 restrictions were put in place

25 people's exposure events were outside of the household, "generally [at] essential worksites" and generally not customer-facing

Ardern says she's asked health officials to investigate that final point further "so we can assess whether our Level 4 rules on who is operating is being adhered to, and whether our public health protocols for those businesses that are operating are fit for purpose".

1.19pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says of the more than 400 locations of interest, transmission of Covid-19 happened at about 21 of them.

Twenty cases are now connected to AUT, Ardern says.

1.14pm: Wastewater testing in Christchurch is now returning negative results for Covid-19. The last sample was collected on August 26.

1.09pm: There are now 34 people are in hospital in a stable condition. Of that group, two are in a stable condition in ICU. One person in hospital is in Wellington, and the rest are in Auckland.

1.08pm: There are 83 new community Covid-19 cases to report today, with the outbreak's size now at 511.

The total number of cases in Auckland is now 496. Fifteen others are in Wellington.

1pm: The Ministry of Health says 73 of the 429 current Auckland cases of Covid-19 are essential workers, NZ Herald reports.

12.35pm: Ahead of the expected move to Alert Level 3 for the rest of the country south of Auckland, MBIE has opened its Business Travel Register.

Businesses with staff who need to cross the alert level boundary can apply for Business Travel Documents if they meet certain criteria.

A worker may only cross the Alert Level Boundary if that travel is legally permitted for that Alert Level shift, or if they have a current travel exemption granted by the Director-General of Health.

Businesses can apply for that exemption here.

12pm: Looking ahead to Tuesday 11.59pm, what could Alert Level 3 look like?

The Government is set to give more detail on Monday. But, as a general rule:

Household bubbles remain, but more details about caregiving arrangements will be given on Monday.

Travel within a person’s area is allowed, but travel further than that is heavily restricted. A person would require an exemption to travel between areas of different alert levels.

At Alert Level 3, people must still work and study from home, except for students of essential workers. People who must return to work have to follow stricter public health measures, such as wearing face coverings.

Businesses whose services don’t lead to close, personal contact can resume working.

Services like contactless food delivery can resume.

Gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted for weddings, funerals, and tangihanga.

People who are visiting an essential business must still wear face coverings.

Keeping a record of where you’ve been will remain mandatory. This could mean manually noting down locations, or using the NZ Covid Tracer app.

11.46am: In international news, the final British troops have left Kabul, the Associated Press reported earlier today.

It ends the UK's 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan.

Its defence force says it evacuated about 15,000 people since the Taliban took over in mid-August. However, it says it's not been able to get everybody it wanted out.

New Zealand's final flight from Kabul was completed on Thursday, before Friday's attacks near the airport.

“We know with absolute certainty we did not get everyone out," the Prime Minister said on Friday.

11.30am: "Journalists shouldn’t have to negotiate and request with the Ministry of Health daily for basic information that helps the public understand the current outbreak," says National's Covid-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop.

“Raw numbers each day are no longer adequate. The Ministry must release more sophisticated information like other jurisdictions do. New Zealanders are entitled to know what is going on."

He adds: “Many people are becoming anxious that, this far into lockdown, our daily case numbers continue to rise. These rising case numbers may not be cause for concern if the public can see that the bulk of our cases are in fact household or other close contacts."

Bishop wants the following information to be released daily:

A further breakdown of the raw number of total contacts, specifically listing how many of the high risk “close plus” contacts have been tested and what the test results show.

Much more detail about the number of cases each day, including if they are household contacts, if they contracted Covid-19 from or at a location of interest, an essential workplace, or if the source is presently unknown.

How many essential workers have tested positive and how many were infectious in the community.

Whether there has been community transmission of Covid-19 outside of a household bubble since the lockdown.

What the current estimated effective “R” is.

Here's an explainer by science journal Nature about what R values (basic reproduction number) can be used for, its advantages, and its pitfalls.

11.20am: Aucklanders continue to get tested today. Here's Birkenhead's testing centre this morning.

Covid-19 testing in Birkenhead, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

10.56am: The Covid-19 website detailing the rules for Alert Level 4 has on Saturday removed all references to “customary rights".

A man uses a scoop net at sunset for catching whitebait at the Hokitika River on the West Coast of the South Island. Source: istock.com

Previously the rules read: "At Alert Level 4, recreational fishing and whitebaiting is not allowed except for Maori customary fishing and food gathering.”

Now, they read: "You can fish from a wharf or the shore, but do not cast off the rocks or fish from a boat. Boating is not allowed. Keep it local — go to your nearest fishing spot, not your favourite fishing spot.

"At Alert Level 4, you can fish for whitebait during the whitebaiting season. Fish locally, stay 2 metres from other river users and do not use motorised vehicles to get to your fishing spot. You legally must also comply with all current whitebait regulations."

ACT Party leader David Seymour says the rule change is "fairer for all".

He's now asking for butchers to be able to open.

10.35am: A few new locations of interest have been released on the Ministry of Health website. They're all located in Auckland CBD near AUT.

Location name Address Day Times What to do Residence Mount Terrace Apartments 33 Mount Street, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010 Monday 16 August 6:50 pm - 11:59 pm All those on level 3, isolate at home for 14 days from date of last exposure. Test immediately, and on days 5 & 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline for what to do next. Residence Mount Terrace Apartments 33 Mount Street, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010 Thursday 19 August 12:00 am - 5:30 pm All those on level 3, level 5 and basement level, isolate at home for 14 days from date of last exposure. Test immediately, and on days 5 & 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline for what to do next. Residence Mount Terrace Apartments 33 Mount Street, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010 Wednesday 18 August 12:00 am - 11:59 pm All those on level 3, level 5 and basement level, isolate at home for 14 days from date of last exposure. Test immediately, and on days 5 & 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline for what to do next. Strategic dynamics Class in WH125 AUT Campus Wellesley Street East 55 Wellesley Street East, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010 Tuesday 17 August 2:00 pm - 4:10 pm Isolate at home for 14 days from date of last exposure. Test immediately, and on days 5 & 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline for what to do next. Residence Mount Terrace Apartments 33 Mount Street, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010 Tuesday 17 August 12:00 am - 9:30 am All those on level 3, isolate at home for 14 days from date of last exposure. Test immediately, and on days 5 & 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline for what to do next. Residence Mount Terrace Apartments 33 Mount Street, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010 Tuesday 17 August 4:50 pm - 11:59 pm All those on level 3, level 5 and basement level, isolate at home for 14 days from date of last exposure. Test immediately, and on days 5 & 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline for what to do next.



10.25am: Baker answers another listener's question on RNZ: Why did it take so long for New Zealand to approve the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine given many parts of the world are already using it?

Baker says New Zealand carried out a "full approval" process through Medsafe, in contrast to emergency approvals overseas.

"It hopefully makes more New Zealanders more comfortable" with the vaccine's safety and efficacy, he says.

Medsafe gave provisional approval for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to be used in New Zealand for people 18 and over in July.

NZ Herald's Thomas Coughlan reports the Government is considering "swapping" vaccines with other countries or request early shipments from Pfizer because there's a risk there could be shortages in September. It's understood the Government would prefer that any "swap" was for more Pfizer vaccine doses, rather than other brands.

10am: University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker is answering people's FAQs about the Delta variant on RNZ.

One listener asks why rapid testing kits, as seen overseas, aren't yet being rolled out in New Zealand.

Baker says it's a question of how exactly it fits into New Zealand's current policy to eliminate Covid-19 from the community.

"They definitely have a role to play," Baker says of rapid testing kits. However, they were often seen in countries where the virus is spreading widely and that country is trying to dampen down infections.

That's why some people are tested before they go to work overseas, for example, he says.

9.45am: No new locations of interest were recorded in the Ministry of Health's website at 8am. Their next release is due in about 15 minutes.

9.36am: There are currently 25 people in hospital as a result of the latest Delta outbreak. Most are in Auckland City Hospital or Middlemore Hospital.

Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS has received data breaking down the demographics of the patients. It reveals more than 40 per cent are under the age of 40.

Age

1 under the age of 20

5 in their 20s

4 in their 30s

3 in their 40s

4 in their 50s

2 in their 60s

6 in their 70s

Gender

14 Female

11 Male

For context, demographic data on the Ministry of Health's website shows 68 per cent of people who have contracted Covid-19 in this current outbreak is under 40.

8.54am: Fiji has recorded 258 new cases of Covid-19 and no further deaths from the virus in the 24 hours to 8am Saturday, local time, RNZ reports.

"There are no new deaths to report, however there have been three deaths of Covid-positive patients. But these deaths have been classified as non-Covid deaths by their doctors," Health Secretary Dr James Fong says.

read more Fiji records 258 new Covid-19 cases, one on remote island

"The doctors have determined that their deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not Covid-19."

8.40am: In New South Wales, paramedics say they're being stretched as the Australian state continues to accumulate hundreds of Covid-19 infections every day.

read more NSW paramedics stretched as cases soar, while Vic cluster 'of some concern' emerges

There are almost 800 Covid-19 cases admitted in hospital in New South Wales, with 125 people in intensive care and 52 ventilated. At least two western Sydney hospitals — Westmead and Blacktown — have called "code yellows" this week as their caseload climbs.

8.26am: While we're on the topic of Q+A and politics, what are politicians up to during lockdown?

As 1 NEWS' Maiki Sherman found out, some remain on brand, talking policy, but others are letting the lockdown life take over.

8.05am: In non-Covid news, and looking ahead to a more distant future, can Aotearoa continue to afford its universal Superannuation scheme?

Q+A’s Our Future/Tō tātou anamata special will be grappling with that question in just under an hour's time. Watch it on TVNZ 1, on the 1 NEWS website, or on TVNZ OnDemand.

7.42am: In Paralympics news, Lisa Adams has claimed New Zealand's second gold in Tokyo after a dominant performance Saturday night in the women's shot put final for the F37 class.

Throwing last in the field of eight, Adams began to take control of first place from her first round.

Catch the full action here.

7.15am: Far North District Council chief executive Shaun Clarke spoke to 1 NEWS on Saturday night.

"We're quite looking forward to the reassessment of our situation come Monday," Clarke says of Northland's coupling with Auckland's alert levels.

There was currently "a lot of divided opinion" about whether it was fair that Northland was potentially included in Alert Level 4 beyond Tuesday, he says.

"People are just trying to do the right thing for as long as there's medical logic that applies to the north that our alert levels stay the same ... then we're going to be OK.

"But, if Northland's situation becomes an accident of our geography where our medical situation is the same as everyone else in the country but we just happen to find ourselves trapped on the north side of Auckland, I'm sure the conversation would be quite animated.

"For now, there is a medical logic, we do have that case in Warkworth. We do have a lot of blue dots on the map for close contacts of Covid up north that are getting tested."

Clarke says many Northlanders had "connectivity issues" which made it hard for them to work or study from home.

It was also important to remember that 27 per cent of people living in Northland earned less $30,000 per year, meaning many didn't have a safety cushion to ride out an extended lockdown, he says.

6.55am: Speaking about Saturday's 82 new Covid-19 cases, University of Auckland professor and disease modelling expert Shaun Hendy says it's "a little bit of a concern we're seeing numbers spike up again".

"What we want to be seeing at the moment is a plateauing and then a decrease in those numbers," Hendy told 1 NEWS.

"However, you shouldn't read too much into a single day's numbers."

If numbers don't go down in the next few days, it may be time to start thinking about tightening up Alert Level 4 rules, he says.

"Are there businesses that shouldn't be operating at this alert level to try and slow growth?"

6.30am: Let’s recap some of Saturday's developments.

There were 82 new community cases of Covid-19 in the community, the Ministry of Health confirmed. All new cases are in Auckland.

Cabinet will be meeting on Monday to consider alert level settings.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary will move to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday at 11.59pm, while Auckland and Northland will remain in Alert Level 4.

She also signalled Auckland would likely remain in Alert Level 4 for about two more weeks, but that a timeline for Auckland would be confirmed on Monday.

She said Northland may not be facing the same length of time in Alert Level 4 as Auckland.