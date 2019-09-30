Morning Briefing March 19: Abortion law and coronavirus fallout

A historic vote almost slipped by without notice last night as the Abortion Legislation Bill passed its third reading.

A file image of a doctor in a hospital reading a chart. Source: Pexels

While the country was consumed with the coronavirus pandemic, Parliament voted 68-51 in favour of decriminalising abortion and removing it from the Crimes Act.

After four decades of campaigning to liberalise New Zealand’s abortion rules, the new law will remove the statutory test for anyone who is less than 20 weeks pregnant and allow a woman to self-refer to an abortion provider. After 20 weeks, two clinicians will be required to sign off on the procedure.

There were heated speeches by MPs on both sides of the abortion debate last night. Earlier in the day, an attempt by New Zealand First to hold a referendum on the proposed changes to the law was shut down.

Green MP Jan Logie also attempted to recommit the abortion clinic “safe zones” that were scrapped in a confused vote in Parliament last week, however this too was voted down.

Sign up to get the Morning Briefing delivered direct to your inbox – here.

NZ’s coronavirus cases nearly double

New Zealand’s confirmed cases of Covid-19 almost doubled yesterday, with eight new cases bringing the total to 20.

All of the new cases are Kiwis who have recently returned from overseas and health officials are now working to pin down their flight details. The Ministry of Health is updating those details here as they come to hand. Four of the new cases are in Auckland, with one in Christchurch, two in Waikato and one in Invercargill.

All people who have arrived in New Zealand in the past two weeks are now being urged to self-isolate, with other Kiwis told to practice social distancing.

If you’re wondering what social distancing actually entails, this 101 guide should help.

And if you still haven’t sorted some supplies for potential quarantine, here’s a guide to get you started. (But don’t be the person who’s buying 90 cans of corn.)

Suspected Covid-19 case in Samoa

The first suspected case of coronavirus is also under investigation in Samoa.

Their Ministry of Health says the patient, who lives in Auckland and flew in from New Zealand on March 11, has been admitted to the TTM Hospital Motootua after experiencing flu-like symptoms for two days.

There have been worries expressed for the isolated island nation should coronavirus arrive on its shores, especially so soon after last year’s measles epidemic that killed dozens of people, most of them children.

Pacific leaders have also been voicing concerns in New Zealand about the potential spread of coronavirus within the community.

Former director-general for the Pacific Community Dr Colin Tukuitonga says Pacific people can be more vulnerable, due to pre-existing health issues or poor housing conditions.

Kiwis told: Get home now

In the past 24 hours, countries have been taking more extraordinary measures to protect their citizens in the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Zealand Government yesterday told the approximate 80,000 Kiwis currently travelling around the world to get home now if they can.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said transportation options were “closing up real fast”, meaning some could be left stranded.

Australia has also upgraded its international travel advice to the highest level, with their citizens told not to travel overseas.

The leaders of European Union nations also agreed to institute a travel ban yesterday, prohibiting most foreigners from entering the bloc for 30 days.

Wheels of justice stilled

Coronavirus concerns have also seen New Zealand’s jury trials suspended for the next two months.

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann announced the decision last night, saying there’s “a special onus on the courts to protect the health of jurors who are performing an important civic duty”.

Meanwhile, over in the UK, there will be no new Crown Court trials in England and Wales if they are expected to last more than three days.

Business in the time of coronavirus

The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic continues, with businesses and governments looking to combat its effects. Developments in the past 24 hours include:

Passenger numbers at Auckland International Airport have unsurprisingly dropped by 44 per cent compared to the same time last year.

With the UK announcing a mortgage holiday for those adversely affected by the economic slowdown, a New Zealand mortgage advisor has told Seven Sharp she thinks the same move will be inevitable here.

Stuff reports global outdoor clothing company Icebreaker has shut up shop until at least April, sending its 240 New Zealand and Australian workers home.

CNN says Volkswagen is also preparing to suspend production across Europe.

Sports organisations are feeling the pinch, with Rugby Australia yesterday revealing they’ve suspended their media rights process, while Basketball NZ says their revenue is also being impacted, putting the sport in jeopardy across the nation.

And while millions of dollars continue to be lost in music gigs around New Zealand and Australia, another major music festival has fallen victim to the pandemic. Glastonbury organisers say this year’s event, featuring Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, will no longer go ahead.

And finally...

Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp found itself in uncharted territory last night when one of its hosts went into self-isolation after coming into contact with a Bachelorette NZ contestant currently being tested for coronavirus.