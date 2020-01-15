Bachelorette NZ contestant being tested for coronavirus

A contestant on the Bachelorette New Zealand is being tested for coronavirus.

All of the contestants on The Bachelorette NZ. Source: Supplied

TVNZ said in a statement it had just been advised of the test.

"We have immediately implemented Ministry of Health advice and notified anyone that has been in close contact with the individual. Those people are now isolating until test results are confirmed," it said.

"Those in contact include several TVNZ personnel as well as external parties related to the Bachelorette production.

"We appreciate there is public interest in the show and will advise media as soon as we have a test result, which is expected on Thursday 19th March.

"We stress that at this stage the contestant has not tested positive to a Covid-19 test and TVNZ are taking all the necessary precautions in line with Ministry of Health advice."