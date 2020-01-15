TODAY |

Bachelorette NZ contestant being tested for coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

A contestant on the Bachelorette New Zealand is being tested for coronavirus.

All of the contestants on The Bachelorette NZ. Source: Supplied

TVNZ said in a statement it had just been advised of the test.

"We have immediately implemented Ministry of Health advice and notified anyone that has been in close contact with the individual. Those people are now isolating until test results are confirmed," it said.

Read more
'It sucks' - Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

"Those in contact include several TVNZ personnel as well as external parties related to the Bachelorette production.

"We appreciate there is public interest in the show and will advise media as soon as we have a test result, which is expected on Thursday 19th March.

"We stress that at this stage the contestant has not tested positive to a Covid-19 test and TVNZ are taking all the necessary precautions in line with Ministry of Health advice."

The show screens on TVNZ2.
 

New Zealand
Television
TVNZ
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:21
Eight new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, Ministry of Health confirms
2
Bachelorette NZ contestant being tested for coronavirus
3
Member of the public finds woman's body in river near Taradale
4
Two Pak'nSave stores bring in item limits during coronavirus panic buying
5
Auckland high school remains open after staff member has secondary contact with person who has coronavirus
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Over 100 people to be tested after close contact with Dunedin student who has coronavirus
03:05

NZ Rugby boss denies holding Super Rugby derbies flies in the face of health advice in midst of coronavirus
02:21

Eight new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, Ministry of Health confirms

01:45

Condensed A-League season looks close to finalisation for after Phoenix complete isolation period in Australia