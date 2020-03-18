Pasifika leaders call for churches to take 'proactive steps' around coronavirus

Pacific leaders are are asking for churches to review how they allow the community to gather amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Former director-general for the Pacific community Dr Collin Tukuitonga believes New Zealand should shut down all churches in order to reduce risks.

"I think people really have no idea how serious this thing is. It's gonna get worse before it gets better. Without sounding flippant, I think any gathering within the community, whether it’s a church or an 80-year-old birthday party… we should really think seriously about shutting some of these events down," says Dr Tukuitonga.

Some churches around the country have already begun taking steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints suspended all services last week at Mormon churches around the globe.

Christian church leaders met yesterday, coming to the decision that most churches with gathering below 500 are to meet as usual, while larger churches are now creating smaller home groups with pastors speaking online.

Auckland councillor for Manukau Efeso Collins believes there could be alternative to mitigate the virus in order to avoid such a 'big call' as closing all church doors.

"We've got to take proactive steps and I think it’s a big call to shut down the churches but there could be a different way with the church, and that’s one of the considerations we need to make."

Dr Tukuitonga says Pacific people can be more vulnerable due to members of the community having pre-existing health issues or poor housing conditions.

"We know many adults have diabetes or respiratory problems, all of the conditions we know make them more susceptible to the virus and more likely to die from it. Generally, folk have have a hard time accessing health care when they need it."