Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells in self-isolation after interviewing person tested for coronavirus

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells is in self-isolation after coming into contact with a Bachelorette NZ contestant who's currently being tested for coronavirus.

This means he will not be co-hosting Seven Sharp until the test result is known.

Wells Skyped into Seven Sharp tonight to give his own update on the situation.

“I am 100 per cent fine, never felt better, but I was in contact with someone showing cold like symptoms and in the meantime best to take precautions and go into self-isolation," he said.

“I’m very confident that it will be a negative test and I will be back in work tomorrow.”

The news comes as TVNZ said in a statement it had just been advised of the test.

"We have immediately implemented Ministry of Health advice and notified anyone that has been in close contact with the individual. Those people are now isolating until test results are confirmed," it said.

"Those in contact include several TVNZ personnel as well as external parties related to the Bachelorette production.

"We appreciate there is public interest in the show and will advise media as soon as we have a test result, which is expected on Thursday 19th March.

"We stress that at this stage the contestant has not tested positive to a Covid-19 test and TVNZ are taking all the necessary precautions in line with Ministry of Health advice."