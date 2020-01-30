First suspected case of coronavirus announced in Samoa

The first suspected case of coronavirus is under investigation in Samoa.

Upolu Island, in Western Samoa. Source: istock.com

Samoa's Ministry of Health says the patient was admitted this morning to the TTM Hospital Motootua after experiencing flu-like symptoms for two days.

The patient lives in Auckland and flew in from New Zealand on Wednesday, 11 March for a family occasion.

The patient is currently in stable condition and is being cared for separately from other patients.

"The patient’s samples have been sent to Australia for Covid-19 testing and results should be available in 10-20 working days (pending customs clearance)," the ministry says.