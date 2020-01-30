TODAY |

First suspected case of coronavirus announced in Samoa

Source:  1 NEWS

The first suspected case of coronavirus is under investigation in Samoa.

Upolu Island, in Western Samoa. Source: istock.com

Samoa's Ministry of Health says the patient was admitted this morning to the TTM Hospital Motootua after experiencing flu-like symptoms for two days.

The patient lives in Auckland and flew in from New Zealand on Wednesday, 11 March for a family occasion.

The patient is currently in stable condition and is being cared for separately from other patients. 

"The patient’s samples have been sent to Australia for Covid-19 testing and results should be available in 10-20 working days (pending customs clearance)," the ministry says.

"The ministry is presently undertaking contact tracing of all possible contacts.

"The public will be updated immediately as soon as we have further information."

