Scott Morrison orders Australians not to go overseas, scolds panic buyers

Australia has upgraded its international travel advice to the highest level, with all citizens being told not to travel overseas because of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was the first time travel advice has been escalated to "do not travel" abroad, as he also lashed out at panic buyers.



"Do not go overseas. That is very clear, that instruction," he told reporters in Canberra.



"For those who are thinking of going overseas in the school holidays, don't. Don't go overseas."



Mr Morrison said the biggest risk of spreading the disease had been from Australians returning from overseas.



"It is very important that Australians do not travel abroad at this time," the prime minister said.



He said the ban on travel was indefinite, noting other countries had similar restrictions on arrivals.

Mr Morrison also told Australians to stop hoarding.

"It is not sensible, it is not helpful and it has been one of the most disappointing things I have seen in Australian behaviour in response to this crisis," he said.



"It's ridiculous, it's un-Australian, and it must stop."



Bad behaviour and people emptying supermarket shelves are distracting officials' attention and diverting important resources to keeping shopping centre supply lines open, he said.



The prime minister read from the advice of senior medical officials, which discourages the panic-buying of food and other supplies.

Australia's major supermarket chains also banded together to plead with customers to be considerate of each other and stop abusing staff.



The call made in newspaper advertisements across the country came after more footage emerged online of customers verbally attacking retail staff because they couldn't find the goods they wanted in-store.



Aldi, Coles, IGA and Woolworth said they were doing everything they could to get as much produce on the shelves as possible, often under difficult circumstances.



"So we ask you to please be considerate in the way you shop," the ad says.



"We understand your concerns, but if you buy only what you need and stick to the product limits it helps everyone, especially the elderly and people with disability.

