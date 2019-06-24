ANZ distance themselves from Maria Folau's support for husband Israel

ANZ are distancing themselves from the views of Silver Ferns shooter Maria Folau, in the wake of husband Israel's ongoing conflict with his former employers, Rugby Australia.

After Israel Folau took to Go Fund Me to raise AUS $3m for his legal battle against Rugby Australia, wife Maria posted on Instagram in support of her husband.

What's more, Netball Australia and the Super Netball League's lack of action against the Silver Ferns shooter led to Australian netball legend Liz Ellis labelling the governing body "not good enough."

ANZ, who are the chief sponsor of New Zealand's domestic competition have today distanced themselves from the Folaus' views, and have taken their concerns to Netball New Zealand.

"ANZ NZ believes in diversity and inclusion," spokesman Stefan Herrick said in a statement today.

"We're very proud we have a Rainbow Tick as an employer and over the years have supported rainbow activities in the community.

"We do not support the views of Silver Fern Maria Folau and have made our views known to her employer Netball NZ.

"But we will continue to support Netball NZ and the tens of thousands of participants and supporters of the game."

Netball New Zealand also said in a statement that Folau had not breached policy.

"Netball New Zealand values inclusion and diversity across all areas of the community and our sport whether its gender, ethnicity, socio economic status, sexuality, religion, and we take responsibility as role models for young New Zealanders very seriously," the statement read.

"We acknowledge that people have differing views and beliefs. It is important those opinions and views are expressed in constructive and respectful ways."