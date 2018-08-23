TODAY |

'We will continue to support Maria' - Netball Australia take no action against Folau's backing of husband Israel

Netball Australia are taking no action against Silver Ferns and Adelaide Thunderbirds shooter Maria Folau, following her support for husband Israel's Go Fund Me campaign.

With Israel seeking financial aid in his legal battle with his former employers, wife Maria yesterday posted on social media in solidarity with her husband, whose contract was terminated by Rugby Australia after a series of homophobic posts.

In a statement released this afternoon, Netball Australia and the Super Netball League both said that Maria Folau will not be punished for yesterday's post.

"We are aware that Adelaide Thunderbirds’ athlete Maria Folau re-posted her husband’s GoFundMe page details via social media. There is no action required by the league.

"We will continue to support Maria as a valued member of the Thunderbirds and the Suncorp Super Netball league."

As of yesterday, Folau has raised over AUD $500,000 for his upcoming court case with Rugby Australia.
 

Maria Folau of the Mystics in action. 2018 ANZ Premiership netball match, Mystics v Magic at The Trusts Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 July 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz
Maria Folau of the Mystics in action during the ANZ Premiership against the Bay of Plenty-Waikato Magic. Source: Photosport
