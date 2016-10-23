TODAY |

Maria Folau posts support for husband Israel's Go Fund Me campaign

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

Silver Ferns shooter Maria Folau is standing behind husband Israel's decision to set up a Go Fund Me page ahead of his impending legal battle with Rugby Australia.

Folau, 30, is appealing for donations to help pay his legal costs and is trying to raise AUD$3m - he has so far raised more than half a million, as of this afternoon.

Maria Folau is standing firmly behind her husband, sharing her husband's post on Instagram.

She added no comment herself, but the original post says:

"Some people have questioned why I am putting myself, my reputation and my future on the line by taking on Rugby Australia when the easier path may have been to hide my faith," Israel Folau wrote.

"I believe what is easy is not always right. My faith is who I am and if I don’t stand up for it, what hope is there for a person of less resources who is discriminated against in the workplace?

"To those who believe in the right to practise religion without fear of discrimination in the workplace, here is my ask: Stand with me."

Maria and Israel Folau Source: twitter/Maria Tutaia
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scores a try. New Zealand Kiwis v Samoa, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 28 October 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reveals recent Kiwis-turned-Samoa star Martin Taupau attempted to convert him too
2
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
3
Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.
Israel Folau Go Fund Me donations pass $500,000
4
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
5
The Storm enforcer is also eligible to play for Toa Samoa, with both his parents born in the Pacific Islands.
'NZ gave my family a safe place to stay' - Kiwis prop vows to never switch allegiances, despite Samoan lineage
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:40
Folau says the legal battle over his religious beliefs has already cost him over $100,000.

Rugby Australia, former Wallaby and more slam Israel Folau's appeal for money as donations reach $468k
Daryl Gibson.

Departing Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson says Israel Folau saga had 'incredible impact' on failed season
Michael Alaalatoa of the Crusaders celebrates his try. Crusaders vs. Highlanders. 2019 Quarterfinal Investec Super Rugby. Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday 21 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Liam Squire's yellow card proves costly as clinical Crusaders eliminate Highlanders
00:30
Squire was sin-binned early in the second half for an illegal tackle on Whetu Douglas in Christchurch.

Liam Squire's shoulder charge changes momentum of quarter-final as Crusaders eliminate Highlanders