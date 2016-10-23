Maria Folau posts support for husband Israel's Go Fund Me campaign

Silver Ferns shooter Maria Folau is standing behind husband Israel's decision to set up a Go Fund Me page ahead of his impending legal battle with Rugby Australia.

Folau, 30, is appealing for donations to help pay his legal costs and is trying to raise AUD$3m - he has so far raised more than half a million, as of this afternoon.

Maria Folau is standing firmly behind her husband, sharing her husband's post on Instagram.

She added no comment herself, but the original post says:

"Some people have questioned why I am putting myself, my reputation and my future on the line by taking on Rugby Australia when the easier path may have been to hide my faith," Israel Folau wrote.

"I believe what is easy is not always right. My faith is who I am and if I don’t stand up for it, what hope is there for a person of less resources who is discriminated against in the workplace?