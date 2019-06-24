'Not good enough' - Netball Australia's Maria Folau response slammed by legend

Netball great Liz Ellis slammed the sport's peak body in Australia after it refused to sanction Maria Folau for re-posting husband Israel's controversial online fundraising campaign.



Maria Folau, who plays for Adelaide Thunderbirds in Super Netball, re-posted her husband's online campaign, which aims to raise $3 million for legal fees after he was sacked.



Netball Australia and the Super Netball league said no action would be taken in a joint statement released this afternoon.



"Yeah nah not good enough," former Australian Diamonds captain Liz Ellis wrote on social media in response.



"There is no room for homophobia in our game. Anyone who is seen to support or endorse homophobia is not welcome," she said.



The former captain of the national team and the Sydney Swifts said while she loved watching Maria Folau play she did not want her sport endorsing the views of her husband.



Israel Folau's $4 million contract was torn up in May after one of his social media posts citing the Bible was deemed homophobic.



"We will continue to support Maria as a valued member of the Thunderbirds and the Suncorp Super Netball league," the joint statement read.



The fundraising post, republished to Maria Folau's Instagram page on Friday, explains the couple has spent more than $100,000 on legal fees to fight the termination.



As of this afternoon, a GoFundMe page set up by Israel Folau had raised more than $670,000 of its $3 million target.



Netball South Australia chief executive Bronwyn Klei also weighed in on the controversy, defending her organisation as committed to providing an inclusive environment.



"We also believe in fairness and perspective," she said, shortly before Folau took to the court for the Thunderbirds clash with the NSW Swifts in Adelaide.



"Like millions of other people across Australia, Maria Folau uses her personal social media platform to share her life and beliefs with her family, friends and fans."



Ms Klei made clear Netball SA does not endorse the post, but said the social media policy has not been contravened.



"Maria is a key member of the Thunderbirds," she said.

