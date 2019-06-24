GoFundMe pulls Israel Folau's controversial fundraiser as he fights sacking from Rugby Australia

TODAY |

Israel Folau's controversial GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his legal action against Rugby Australia has been shut down by the website.

Former NSW and Wallabies star Folau started the campaign, after RA sacked him following his controversial social media posts, in which he said gay people, among others, would go to hell unless they repent.

He launched the crowdfunding last week, saying he and wife, Silver Fern Maria, had spent $100,000 of their own money as they fought to keep his rugby career in Australia.

He claimed he was sacked because of his religious beliefs.

Israel Folau's crowdfunding campaign to help finance his legal battle has been removed from the GoFundMe platform.
Israel Folau's crowdfunding campaign to help finance his legal battle has been removed from the GoFundMe platform. Source: 1 NEWS composite/Screenshot

The funding campaign saw tens of thousands of dollars pledged, but also saw him come in for heavy criticism.

All funds pledged will be returned to the donors. 

Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS

"As a company, we are absolutely committed to the fight for equality for LGBTIQ+ people and fostering an environment of inclusivity," a spokesperson told Radio Sport. 

"While we welcome GoFundMe engaging in diverse civil debate, we do not tolerate the promotion of discrimination or exclusion," they said.

Former Wallaby Drew Mitchell was one of those to lay into the 30-year-old, saying sick children were more deserving of support.

"YOU are in a fight that YOU chose to be in after YOU broke the terms of YOUR contract, the kids below are in a fight they NEVER wanted to be in and yet YOU think YOU deserve donations more than they do??!!," Mitchell posted on Twitter.

Maria Folou is supporting husband Israel’s campaign for legal fees after he was sacked for his social media activity. Source: Breakfast

"It's no longer about religion, it's about YOU and YOUR greed. @IzzyFolau."

Australian netball great Liz Ellis slammed Netball Australia for failing to take action against Maria Folau, after she posted in support of her husband. 

Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post. Source: Breakfast
