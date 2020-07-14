Todd Muller resigns as leader of National Party, Opposition in shock announcement

National leader Todd Muller has resigned as leader of the Opposition and National Party.

In a statement today, he says the decision is "effective immediately".

"It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be leader of the Opposition and leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand," he says.

"The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family, and this has become untenable from a health perspective."

He says he plans to spend some time out of the spotlight with his family to "restore my energy before reconnecting with my community".

"I look forward to continuing to serve as a loyal member of the National Party team and Member of Parliament for Bay of Plenty."

Deputy leader Nikki Kaye has been confirmed as the acting leader after his resignation, a National spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS, with the party holding an emergency caucus meeting this morning.

It comes after the party was rocked by scandal over the last week.

Mr Muller initially suggested Mr Woodhouse hadn't received the information, before backtracking just one day later and admitting he knew he had.

Mr Muller has only been the National Party leader role since May 22, when he rolled then-leader Simon Bridges in a coup.

At the time, he told MPs he deserved to take over the leadership as the party wouldn't be able to win with Mr Bridges in charge.

Ms Kaye was chosen as the deputy leader after the coup, ousting Paula Bennett who later announced she's going to retire from Parliament rather than stand again.

Today's announcement comes after three other National MPs resigned in as many weeks, with Ms Bennett, Mr Walker and list MP Jian Yang all announcing their intentions to leave.

In his statement today, Mr Muller says he intends to stay as the MP for Bay of Plenty.

Upon hearing the news today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed sympathy for her political opponent.

"No matter what side of Parliament you’re sitting, politics is a difficult place," she said. "I have passed on my best wishes to Mr Muller and his family."

Deputy Prime Minister and NZ First leader Winston Peters says Mr Muller will "bounce back", calling him a "good man" and "unlike most of his colleagues he does have commercial experience".