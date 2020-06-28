National MP Jian Yang, who came under fire for links to Chinese spy agencies, to retire

National MP Jian Yang, who has come under fire for links to Chinese spying agencies, has announced he's retiring from politics.

National list MP Jian Yang Source: Facebook: Jian Yang MP

The MP says he won't be standing at the 2020 election after "careful consideration and talking to my wife and children".

"Politics is demanding and I now look forward to spending more time with my wife and family," he said in a statement today.

"It has been a privilege to serve and after nine years it is also time for me to move on and encourage the younger generation to come forward."

The controversial MP was bumped up the party list from 33 to 27 when Todd Muller took over as leader.

An MP for nine years, he's proven to be an elusive figure to most of the English language media.

When Dr Yang was re-selected as a list MP for this election, he only issued a statement in Chinese. No English statement was released by the party.

In 2017, it was revealed he had ties to the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese spy agencies.

At the time, he denied he is or was a spy, and that he resigned from the party when he moved to New Zealand.

In today's statement, Dr Yang says he's proud of his work in New Zealand's Parliament.

"It has been a great honour to represent the Chinese community as a National MP in Parliament," he says.

"I am proud that I have been able to assist numerous Chinese constituents and enabled the Chinese community to better understand and participate in New Zealand’s open and democratic politics. And I will continue to support New Zealand’s hard-working Chinese community outside of caucus.