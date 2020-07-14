'Politics is a difficult place' - Jacinda Ardern reflects after Todd Muller's abrupt resignation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's passed on her best wishes to Todd Muller and his family, after the National leader announced his resignation in a surprise statement this morning.

Mr Muller says he's stepping down as National leader and as leader of the Opposition, effective immediately.

"The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family, and this has become untenable from a health perspective," he said in a statement.

Jacinda Ardern and Todd Muller. Source: Getty

Ms Ardern has acknowledged his resignation and says she's passed on her best wishes to the MP and his family.

"No matter what side of Parliament you're sitting, politics is a difficult place," the Labour leader told 1 NEWS in a statement.

