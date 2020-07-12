Nikki Kaye to serve as acting leader of National after Todd Muller's resignation

National MP Nikki Kaye has taken over as acting National and Opposition Leader, after Todd Muller's resignation.

Source: 1 NEWS

He announced his decision this morning. Ms Kaye was Mr Muller's deputy.

"It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be leader of the Opposition and leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand," Mr Muller said this morning.

Mr Muller took over as National Party leader on May 22, when he rolled then-leader Simon Bridges. Ms Kaye took over as deputy from Paula Bennett - who announced earlier this month her decision not to run again at the September election.

Ms Kaye is the MP for Auckland Central.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she passed her best wishes to Todd Muller and his family, after the National leader announced his resignation in a surprise statement this morning.

"No matter what side of Parliament you're sitting, politics is a difficult place."