NZ First sees disastrous poll result, Greens scrape above threshold

New Zealand First has had a disastrous showing in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Coming in at just 2%, it was New Zealand First's worst result in this poll since 2012.

Asked about the party's poor showing in the poll, party leader Winston Peters told 1 NEWS - "your polls are crap...your polls are rubbish...your problem is you don't have the intellectual capacity to absorb the mistakes of your polling industry."

Mr Peters denied that the Serious Fraud Office investigation into the secretive foundation bankrolling his party was contributing to its poor results.

"Once again that's a jack-up as well, and we'll prove that....this is the point here New Zealand First is so effective, that we're impervious to attack on any reasonable grounds so common dirt is what they try against us - it's not going to work," Mr Peters said.

The one-man-band ACT Party is now polling higher than New Zealand First.

National jumps in support with new leader, Labour still able to govern alone - 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll

It polled at 3% - meaning the party would have four MPs if it got this level of support and held the Epsom electorate seat at the General Election on September 19.

"I'm not looking past September," leader David Seymour told 1 NEWS. "My job is to put a sound proposition to the voters of New Zealand who actually want some common sense for a change."

Mr Seymour believes he's benefiting from New Zealand First's collapse.

"Everyday I have people saying 'I gave my vote to Winston I don't trust him now, never again, I'm with ACT'."

And the Green Party - on 6%t - were relieved to be back up above the 5% threshold, in the last poll they were on 4.7%.

"No matter what the polls show we are never going to rest, we're going to continue to talk about what we've achieved," " the party's co-leader Marama Davidson said.

"Just yesterday we celebrated doubling the protection for dolphin sanctuaries."



Mr Peters refused to answer questions about a report that his lawyer Brian Henry, who is also a trustee of the New Zealand First Foundation being investigated, has had a search warrant executed on him by the Serious Fraud Office.

"Why don't you ask Brian Henry, with due respect why don't you ask Brian Henry, why are you asking me?" Mr Peters said about his lawyer.

Mr Henry also refused to confirm the report.

Mr Peter's chief of staff Jon Johansson repeatedly interjected during today's interview saying "this is a waste of time ...you're really reaching for quality today aren't you ... and you're really reaching high today eh".

Between June 20 to 24, 2020, 1007 eligible voters were polled by landline (404) and mobile phone (603). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level.