Morning Briefing Feb 3: Vaccine approval imminent - but what then?

The Government's decision on approval for Pfizer's Covid vaccine is due today as the scrap for jabs continues overseas, and NZ's MIQ system remains a headache for many Kiwi returnees.

But first, in breaking news this morning, Captain Sir Tom Moore, the British WWII veteran who raised more than $70 million for the UK’s NHS, has died.

The 100-year-old inspired people worldwide last year when he walked 100 laps of his garden to raise funds for healthcare workers. He was admitted to hospital on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Jab approval imminent

The Government is expected to announce its decision on whether the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is approved for use today.

The country's medical regulator Medsafe met yesterday for final discussions on the jab.

If the approval does eventuate, vaccinations for border workers could start as early as March – but it comes as the jostling for jabs continues overseas.

The EU has introduced export controls on vaccines made in the bloc, giving countries the power to deny exports if the company making the jabs hasn’t honoured existing EU contracts.

But EU ambassador Nina Obermaier told RNZ yesterday, “We will endeavour to ensure that just as our contractual obligations, also New Zealand’s contracts will be honoured.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s health minister has addressed the vaccine rollout issues in that part of the world, saying the Russian and Chinese coronavirus vaccines should be used if they gain EU approval.

Newly published trial results show Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine offers around 92 per cent protection against Covid-19.

Russia’s vaccine candidate initially met with controversy after being rolled out before the final trial data was released.

'We applied like anyone else'

Top basketball player Tom Abercrombie says his family didn’t get special treatment after his wife and children were allowed to complete managed isolation at their Auckland home.

Abercrombie told RNZ’s Checkpoint his family were granted a medical exemption because two of his children have special needs.

He says "we applied, like anyone else would, through the appropriate channels for a medical exemption”.

Meanwhile, the managed isolation booking system remains a headache for many Kiwis wanting to travel home.

The country’s MIQ facilities are currently booked out until June and the Government has stopped re-releasing cancelled bookings while it accounts for the loss of Auckland’s Pullman Hotel.

The Government still has no plans to increase capacity with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying they need to ensure they can manage the number of returnees as safely as possible.

Labour returns to Te Tii Marae

Labour's Māori caucus and other Labour MPs were welcomed onto Waitangi's Te Tii Marae yesterday, for the first time since 2017.

Māori-Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis says it was “a really positive day”, however there’s still uncertainty about whether MPs will be able to return next year.

Yesterday’s visit coincided with the Crown announcing a new $150 million fund to help Ngāpuhi assets. The Government says it’s a “significant step” in attempts to restore its relationship with the country’s largest iwi.

Today, those who were involved in a battle 175 years ago at Te Ruapekapeka Pā in Northland are being remembered in a ceremony ahead of Waitangi Day.

Surge in South Island house prices

The South Island is seeing a big bump in house prices, with Christchurch having just had its strongest month for real estate in 17 years.

Latest figures from property research firm CoreLogic show price growth in the Garden City topped the rest of the main centres last month – and the trend is expected to continue.

The new data also shows the average house price in New Zealand is now sitting at just over $800,000.

Tauranga commissioners appointed

Former National MP Anne Tolley will chair a group of commissioners stepping in for the Tauranga City Council, after the Government signalled it had little confidence in the body’s councillors.

Tolley will be joined by Stephen Selwood, Bill Wasley, and Shadrach Rolleston.

Their term begins on Tuesday and will end after next year’s local body elections.

Other news of note this morning:

- Alexei Navalny, the most prominent critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

- A consumer watchdog is calling for an overhaul of retirement village regulations to protect elderly residents from being ripped off.

- A new study has revealed the huge financial toll of supporting a family member through an eating disorder.

- Auckland's water supply is on track for a much-needed boost, as construction on a new treatment plant gains momentum. Meanwhile, two townships north of Dunedin have been told to stop using their tap water for drinking and cooking due to elevated levels of lead.

- The first group of much-needed international help has arrived for some of the country’s fruit growers.

- An agreement has been reached in court over removing toxic waste from the old Mataura Paper Mill site.

- And singer Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease - but it hasn't quieted his legendary voice.

Source: Seven Sharp

