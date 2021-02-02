TODAY |

NZ-based eating disorder study reveals reveals huge financial toll for families

Source:  1 NEWS

The huge financial toll of supporting a family member through an eating disorder has been revealed in a new study.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some are being forced to take out loans, sell cars and even re-mortgage their homes. Source: 1 NEWS

Nicki Wilson, president of the Eating Disorders Association, said some are being forced to take out loans, sell cars or give up their jobs to support someone at home. 

“Families really are very disrupted by their loved one’s illness. It’s really very distressing for the individual and the family,” she said. 

The study by the University of Otago in Christchurch involving more than 130 families found 10 per cent of carers took out loans and 25 per cent stopped working. 

The study also found 75 per cent of carers said their productivity has more than halved, and 30 per cent took an average of 46 sick days a year. Twenty-nine per cent also paid for private care, which can cost upwards of $10,000. 

University of Otago associate professor Jenny Jordan said because the main part of treatment for people with an eating disorder was nutrition, parents had to be there for every meal their child had. 

“It can take ages,” Jordan said. 

She’s calling for the Government to do more.

“There needs to be some recognition of the extra costs they’re running up as well.”

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said in a statement most DHBs offer travel and accommodation support for family members when someone had to travel out of their area for treatment. 

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:11
After 'nerve-wracking' three months of trying to return home, Kiwi woman secures spot in MIQ facility
2
UK lockdown hero Captain Sir Tom Moore dies after being hospitalised with Covid-19, aged 100
3
Hunt for large saltwater crocodile launched after it bit Queensland man
4
California man arrested after social media livestream shows two bodies on apartment floor
5
Ocean floor survey of Auckland's Hauraki Gulf finds signs of 'ecosystem collapse'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:45

Southern DHB promises to speed up wait times for surgeries

00:22

First group of overseas seasonal workers begin apple harvest in Hawke's Bay
01:33

Wealth of trouble: Average house price eclipses $800k and growing

Former National MP to chair commission to replace dysfunctional Tauranga City Council