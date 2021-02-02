'Looks like a 70s porn star' — Seven Sharp viewers have their say over Jeremy Wells' new lip luggage

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells says he returned to work this year with a positive attitude. But it’s not the only thing that’s different about him.

He also came back with what he thought was a “a distinguished yet subtle moustache”.

So, off he went to Facebook and asked: Should the mo stay or go?

“Shave it off, looks like a 70s porn star!” viewer Darren said.

He wasn't alone. Over 7500 viewers had their say on what turned out to be a quite divisive issue.