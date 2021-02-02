TODAY |

'Looks like a 70s porn star' — Seven Sharp viewers have their say over Jeremy Wells' new lip luggage

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells says he returned to work this year with a positive attitude. But it’s not the only thing that’s different about him.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Seven Sharp host spent his holiday break off air, plotting a bold new style. But it hasn’t gone over well with everyone. Source: Seven Sharp

He also came back with what he thought was a “a distinguished yet subtle moustache”. 

So, off he went to Facebook and asked: Should the mo stay or go?

“Shave it off, looks like a 70s porn star!” viewer Darren said. 

He wasn't alone. Over 7500 viewers had their say on what turned out to be a quite divisive issue. 

Watch the video above to find out if the mo survived. 

Entertainment
Television
TVNZ
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:58
'We applied like anyone else would' — Breakers star speaks out over family's MIQ exemption
2
'Stress and frustration' as NZ's managed isolation system booked out until June
3
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck in Auckland
4
'Looks like a 70s porn star' — Seven Sharp viewers have their say over Jeremy Wells' new lip luggage
5
Mum seeking 'guardian angel' who helped her after she went into labour on Auckland roadside eight years ago
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Top British comedian heads down under to host TVNZ's new show pitting Aussies against Kiwis

How Sundance select horror-thriller Coming Home in the Dark subverts NZ's 'happy Hobbits' image

Khloe Kardashian 'feels like it's time' to have another child

Katherine Heigl 'would rather be dead' than criticised at peak of 'difficult' label