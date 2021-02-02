'Really positive day' - Labour returns to Waitangi's Te Tii Marae for first time since 2017

Labour's Māori caucus and other Labour MPs have been welcomed onto Waitangi's Te Tii Marae - the first time politicians have been able to return since 2017.

Before entering, Māori-Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis said they wanted to come back and re-establish the relationship.

He said it was a "really positive day" and that they had worked to move the focus "towards Te Tiriti itself and away from personalities".

About 30 protestors lined the road in front of the beachfront marae unhappy with issues around Treaty claims and the local district council.

The Labour MPs walked together up to the marae entrance, with Davis saying other MPs that were not in the Māori caucus also wanted to attend.

Prominent activist Titewhai Harawira led the string of politicians into the marae.

Official proceedings were relocated to Te Whare Rūnanga Marae, the Upper Treaty Grounds, in 2018.

Ngati Kawa Taituha, chairman of the marae committee, told 1 NEWS last week that local hapū and iwi were excited.

Then Prime Minister Sir John Key was jostled at the entranceway to Te Tii Marae by two young men in 2013.

Further friction followed in subsequent years and Key made the call not to return in 2016.