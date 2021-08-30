Live updates: Auckland, Northland await Cabinet lockdown decision

Welcome to our live updates on day 13 of the nationwide Alert Level 4 lockdown. Stay up to date with all developments on the 1 NEWS website and our Facebook page.

Your playlist will load after this ad

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

- The whole country remains at Alert Level 4. Parts of the country south of the Auckland boundary will move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, August 31. Auckland and Northland, meanwhile, will remain at Alert Level 4. Auckland is likely to remain at the current settings for another two weeks, Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Friday.

- A press conference will be held at 4pm today, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will reveal Cabinet's decision on Auckland and Northland. You can watch live here at 1NEWS.co.nz and on TVNZ 1.

- Today's Covid infection numbers will be released by press release around 1pm.

- Yesterday, there were 83 new community Covid-19 cases, with the outbreak's size now at 511.

- The number of locations of interest continues to be updated once every two hours.

UPDATES

9.50am: NZ Post is warning that as parts of the country move into lower alert levels, there may be delays as more parcels get posted. “NZ Post is gearing up to meet the increase in parcels and to reduce the impact of any delays. We’ve re-designed our Auckland network since last lockdown to ease potential areas of congestion, set up temporary processing sites and operating extended processing hours,” chief customer officer Bryan Dobson says.

9.30am: Mental health advocate Mike King spoke to the SUNDAY programme about the impact lockdown and isolation is having on young people.

Read more Lockdown isolation difficult for NZ's youth, Mike King says

9am: Funeral directors are increasingly concerned at the stress facing grieving families under Alert Level 4 restrictions and the rule-bending lengths they’re going to come together. You can see Simon Mercep's full story here.

8.30am: A naval barracks in Devonport, Auckland, which is housing MIQ staff is in lockdown after coronavirus was detected in wastewater, Stuff reports. So far 54 tests have come back negative, with eight more pending. The suburb was home to the first person to be confirmed with Covid in the current outbreak.

8am: A person working for the police in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19 but wasn't working while infectious. According to a police spokesperson, the non-constabulary staff member was a close contact of an existing case.

7.20am: Verrall also issued an apology, after Barbara Dreaver last night reported a big group of Pasifika families in Tauranga were told they couldn’t be vaccinated unless they presented their passports first. You can see Barbara's story in the link below.

Read more Pasifika in Bay of Plenty forced to present passports to get Covid jabs

7am: Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall told Breakfast that she hasn't been called to be updated with any Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand overnight.