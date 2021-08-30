Bloomfield offers condolences to family after vaccine death

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has offered his condolences to the family of the woman who died from a rare side effect of the Covid-19 vaccine last week, but reassured the public of the vaccine's safety.

The woman, who was in her 50s, had developed myocarditis, a severe side affect, after receiving the Pfizer jab. Myocarditis is a rare side effect of the vaccine and her death was the first related to the vaccine in New Zealand.

At today's press conference, Bloomfield said the woman's family had been "fabulous" in supporting authorities to investigate the case and get the information out to the public.

"I do of course want to give my condolences to the family," he said.

"I recognise it will be a worry for some people. I do want to reassure people that there's very clear evidence the vaccine is a lot safer than being infected with Covid-19. This is a very rare side effect, it was one we were alert to already and we've now put out good information to health professionals to make sure they're alert for that.

"The safety profile of this vaccine is very, very good."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the most common cause of myocarditis was actually a virus, such as Covid-19.

"I remember a month ago reading an article about the number of children and young people in hospitals in India who had myocarditis because of Covid-19," she said.

"We are still safely offering this vaccine to protect people from that very thing - Covid and therefore the effects of Covid."