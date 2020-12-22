Police staffer tests positive for Covid-19 in Auckland

A person working for the police in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19 but wasn't working while infectious.

Covid-19 coronavirus (file picture). Source: istock.com

According to a police spokesperson, the non-constabulary staff member was a close contact of an existing case.

"The member was not at work while contagious and their place of work is not considered a place of interest," they told 1 NEWS.

In New Zealand's latest outbreak of the Delta variant, at least 73 of the 511 cases are essential workers, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.