Police staffer tests positive for Covid-19 in Auckland

1 NEWS

A person working for the police in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19 but wasn't working while infectious. 

Covid-19 coronavirus (file picture). Source: istock.com

According to a police spokesperson, the non-constabulary staff member was a close contact of an existing case. 

"The member was not at work while contagious and their place of work is not considered a place of interest," they told 1 NEWS. 

In New Zealand's latest outbreak of the Delta variant, at least 73 of the 511 cases are essential workers, the Ministry of Health said Sunday. 

The Government warned it's not ruling out tougher restrictions with staff contracting Covid-19 at four workplaces. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
