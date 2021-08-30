Covid-19 testing tent stolen from Tauranga doctors

A tent used to swab people for Covid-19 has been stolen from a doctors surgery in the Bay of Plenty over the weekend.

Covid-19 swabbing tent stolen from Tauranga. Source: Facebook/TheDoctorsNZ (Tauranga)

The swabbing tent was taken from the back carpark of The Doctors Tauranga, the practice said in a Facebook post Monday.

“We are desperately sad to say that over the weekend our huge 6x6m pop up tent (with Party Hire branding) worth $4,000 was stolen from the back carpark at our practice, The Doctors Tauranga,” the post read.

Due to the size of the tent, the doctors surgery says it would have taken “multiple people” and “quite a length of time to dismantle.”

Though the tent has been taken, the practice says Covid-19 testing there is still ongoing, but it means their nurses are now having to work without shelter and are “exposed to the weather.”

“If anyone saw people doing this, or have seen this tent dismantled somewhere, please let us or the police know immediately on 105."