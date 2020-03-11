Health Minister's warning amid coronavirus outbreak: 'If in doubt, don't go out'

People need to be vigilant so New Zealand can contain the coronavirus outbreak, including staying at home if they have any cold or flu symptoms, the Health Minister warns.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Dr David Clark had a simple message: "If in doubt, don't go out."

Five people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in New Zealand so far and authorities are awaiting the results of another suspected case in Northland.

With major events such as the Pasfika Festival and WOMAD coming up, Dr Clark says there's no official advice that people should stay away unless they're feeling unwell.

"The important thing for everyone is that they're going to have to be a bit more health conscious," he says.

"We're going to get through this if we all work together. Make sure if we're feeling at all unwell, we move into a self-isolation phase.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We should, in theory, be doing that already for colds and flus and the like, but as New Zealanders sometimes we have that attitude of toughing it out. That's not going to be okay in this circumstance."

One of the sick people had tested negative twice for coronavirus, before finally getting a positive result and diagnosis on a third test, he says.

Coronavirus health tips What you can do to cut your risk of getting or spreading coronavirus

"That was a really important step and we've always made that a priority for clinicians to use their judgement."

The global number confirmed cases has now risen to more than 116,000, with more than 4000 people dead.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Despite travel restrictions being in place for some of the heavily affected countries, such as Italy, Iran and China, it's still likely more people infected with Covid-19 will arrive in New Zealand, Dr Clark says.

"We're going to need to all be on alert and take responsibility ourselves for making sure we're not spreading to family, friends or our own community."

The Government is currently developing support packages for employers who may be affected by the outbreak and economic downturn, Dr Clark says.