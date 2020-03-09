Stand-down period removed for welfare benefits during coronavirus outbreak, Ardern confirms

The two-week stand-down period for welfare benefits and grants is being scrapped during the coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

She confirmed the development while speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning. The confirmation comes after the Government decided last week that "in principle" it would scrap the stand-down period.

"That means people can access support straight away," she says.

Five people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in New Zealand so far, with close contacts being tracked down and several in isolation.

The 14-day self-isolation period has sparked concern from businesses and those who don't have leave opportunities available, such as contractors.

So far, the majority of people impacted have contacted the Ministry of Social Development about hardship grants, which have always been available without a stand-down period.

"People who have been in self isolation might have some hardship needs, because they haven't been able to go out and do their grocery shopping, or they're experiencing a bit of hardship through that process," Ms Ardern says.

"MSD is available for those needs. I really implore people [to contact them]."

Today's decision will remove the two-week waiting period for other grants and benefits.