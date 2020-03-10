TODAY |

Ministry of Health gives green light for mass gatherings this weekend, with coronavirus caveat

The Ministry of Health has given the green light for mass gatherings in New Zealand, but with the caveat that strong health measures should in place by organisers amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Two large events have been planned for the country this weekend, including the first anniversary of the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attacks and the Pasifika Festival in Auckland.

“People need to take responsibility for not spreading illness; if you have a temperature or cough or cold then stay at home and don’t attend," Ministry of Health officials said this evening in a statement. 

"Those attending should follow the advice around regular handwashing and appropriate cough and sneeze etiquette."

It comes as no new cases of coronavirus were confirmed for the third consecutive day in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health statement says that while large-scale public events have been cleared to go ahead, it is up to organisers to ensure attendees are able to practise good hygiene at the event, and to be mindful not to put others at risk by attending an event if they are feeling unwell.

Officials are work to ensure information about coronavirus is available at the Pasifika Festival in Auckland this weekend.

“We will be constantly reviewing this advice if the current situation changes.”

