No new coronavirus cases reported in NZ for third consecutive day - 'Now is the time to be even more vigilant'

No additional confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus have been reported in New Zealand for a third consecutive day.

It comes after a woman in her 70s being cared for as a probable case at North Shore Hospital was today discharged home and under the care of her GP, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. She had been in hospital for a respiratory illness but was later discharged, before being admitted to North Shore Hospital for an unrelated illness.

The woman was one of eight New Zealanders who had earlier taken part in a cruise on the Grand Princess from February 11 to 21. The cruise ship was later quarantined in San Francisco following confirmed cases of coronavirus.

North Shore Hospital and Auckland Regional Public Health Service are in daily contact with the patient and the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre is liaising with the woman’s family to check on any wellbeing needs.

The country so far has five confirmed cases of Covid-19 and two probable cases.



One of the confirmed cases is being treated in Auckland Hospital and the patient continues to improve, the Ministry of Health said. Planning has continued for the person's discharge. Four other confirmed cases do not require hospital-level care.

The first of 54 North Shore Hospital staff stood down and asked to self-isolate as a result of the patient’s earlier hospitalisation will return to work tomorrow, with other staff to follow. If they remain well, all staff will be back at work by Monday.



There has been no impact on clinical care from these stand downs, the Ministry of Health said, and North Shore Hospital continues to provide all services as usual.

Another remaining passenger also tested for coronavirus after being on the Grand Princess cruise ship has since come back negative. The passenger remains in self-isolation as a precaution.

"Protecting the health of New Zealanders is our number one priority. It’s good the key public health measures of strict border controls, self-isolation for people who have come from overseas hotspots or been in contact with local cases have had the desired impact so far," Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.



“Now is the time to be even more vigilant. Everyone can help by ensuring good health etiquette – washing hands for 20 seconds, sneezing into your arm and not touching your face. Fundamental to this is not putting yourself or others at risk if you are unwell - not going to work or being out in public if you are sick.



"All of us have a role to play in stopping further spread.”