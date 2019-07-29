Air NZ's Christopher Luxon makes appearance as preferred PM in 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll

A new face has made an appearance as preferred Prime Minister in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, as Jacinda Ardern - despite a four per cent fall - maintains her significant lead ahead of Simon Bridges.

Jacinda Ardern: 41% (Down 4%)

Judith Collins: 6% (Steady)

Simon Bridges: 6% (Up 1%)

Winston Peters: 2% (Down 3%)

Thirty-two per cent did not know, four per cent did not have a preferred PM and two per cent refused to answer.

The National leader's one per cent bump since June 9 sees him neck-and-neck with colleague Judith Collins on six per cent. However, outgoing Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon, rumoured to have National Party political intentions, made his way onto the rank with one per cent.

Mr Luxon said he was interested in joining the National Party when he resigns from the airline in September. At the time, Mr Bridges said National would welcome Mr Luxon with open arms but the party did not have a "clear sense" of his intentions.

"He's a really high profile New Zealander," Mr Bridges said today. "One of our top chief executives, we just have to see what he does. May just be that he's got a future in politics." Former Prime Minister John Key also sits on one per cent as preferred Prime Minister.

On his own results, Mr Bridges said it was "the party vote that matters".

"I'm never going to be on the cover of Vogue, but I am going to release good policies," he said, referring to the Prime Minister's upcoming appearance on the cover of Vogue Magazine. "I don't see this as just a popularity contest, it's also about vision, value, policies and I feel very comfortable about that and where we're at."

"I believe I'll come into my own in the campaign, I love to campaign, I'm looking forward to it.

"We're now starting to get to the more meaningful end of politics, just over half way through this rugby game.

"I think it'll be a better half for National, we are the fitter, stronger team and we are seeing this Government failing to live up to its promises."

Jacinda Ardern on 41 per cent, despite dropping four per cent since June's poll, sits 35 per cent ahead of her nearest competitors.

"I never think I'm the person to ask about what voters may or may not think about you in terms of their preferences, those are questions for voters themselves," she said of her own result.

"I don't speculate but I don't take anything for granted either, I know we need to keep working hard, there's a lot to do."

Party vote

National received 45 per cent support, rising one per cent, Labour remained close behind on 43 per cent, increasing one per cent since June's poll, and the Green Party stayed on six per cent.

NZ First dropped down to 3.3 per cent from five per cent. The Māori Party, which is not in Parliament, rose up to 1.1 per cent support from 0.5 per cent. ACT received one per cent support and New Conservative gained 0.8 per cent.

National Party: 45% - (Up 1%)

Labour Party : 43% - (Up 1%)

Green Party: 6% - (Steady)

New Zealand First: 3% - (Down 2%)

Māori Party: 1% - (Up 1%)

ACT: 1% - (Steady)

New Conservative: 1% - (Steady)

Don't know (11%) or refused to answer (3%).

Seats in Parliament based on 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll results

National Party - 57

Labour Party - 55

Green Party - 7

ACT Party - 1 (assuming it wins one electorate seat)

TOTAL 120