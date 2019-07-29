Jacinda Ardern features in special British Vogue issue guest edited by Duchess Meghan

Jacinda Ardern will feature in a special edition of British Vogue titled Forces of Change, which will be guest edited by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Prime Minister will appear alongside 14 other women who are "trailblazing changemakers, united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers", Royal Communications said in an announcement today.

The Duchess of Sussex said the the past seven months working on the project had been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

She said she wanted to take the year's most read fashion issue and "steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today".

"Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."

Highlights include a candid conversation between the Duchess of Sussex and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obamaand an interview between world-renowned ethologist and primatologist Dr Jane Goodall and The Duke of Sussex.

The September issue of British Vogue is available on digital download and on newsstands on August 2.

Full list of changemakers featured: