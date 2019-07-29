TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern features in special British Vogue issue guest edited by Duchess Meghan

1 NEWS
More From
World
Royalty
Politics
UK and Europe

Jacinda Ardern will feature in a special edition of British Vogue titled Forces of Change, which will be guest edited by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Prime Minister will appear alongside 14 other women who are "trailblazing changemakers, united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers", Royal Communications said in an announcement today.

The Duchess of Sussex said the the past seven months working on the project had been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

She said she wanted to take the year's most read fashion issue and "steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today". 

"Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."

Highlights include a candid conversation between the Duchess of Sussex and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obamaand an interview between world-renowned ethologist and primatologist Dr Jane Goodall and The Duke of Sussex. 

The September issue of British Vogue is available on digital download and on newsstands on August 2.

Full list of changemakers featured:

Adwoa Aboah, Mental health campaigner and model
Adut Akech, Model and former refugee
Ramla Ali, Boxer
Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
Sinead Burke, Diversity advocate and lecturer
Gemma Chan, Campaigner and actor
Laverne Cox, LGBTQIA+ advocate and actor
Jane Fonda, Campaigner and actor
Salma Hayek Pinault, Women’s rights advocate, actor and producer
Francesca Hayward, Royal Ballet principal dancer
Jameela Jamil, Body positivity advocate and actor
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Author
Yara Shahidi, Founder of Eighteen x 18 and actor
Greta Thunberg, Climate change campaigner and student
Christy Turlington Burns, Founder of Every Mother Counts and model

Your playlist will load after this ad

The special edition, titled “Forces of Change”, has been guest edited by Duchess Meghan. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Royalty
Politics
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:46
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.
Woman killed in daylight attack in Auckland suburb, homicide investigation launched
2
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Breakfast host accuses Māori Council head of 'xenophobic dog whistle' after suggestion Ihumātao is symptom of migration
3
Person shot in Hawke's Bay overnight as police respond to two firearms incidents
4
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
5
Kiwi Fortnite duo come last at World Cup in New York - but still pocket $76k each
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US school shooter who killed four classmates in 1998, when he was 11, dies in car crash
00:20
Protestors are demanding fair elections ahead of September’s general poll.

Nearly 1400 detained in Moscow anti-government protests
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, July 28, 2019. An Afghan official said a large explosion has taken place in the capital, Kabul, on the first day of campaigning for presidential elections scheduled for Sept. 28. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Deadly blast at Afghan VP candidate's office

US Police Generic

One dead, 11 injured, after shooting near playground in Brooklyn