Judith Collins passes Simon Bridges as preferred PM, as Winston Peters climbs up in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll

National MP Judith Collins has surpassed her leader Simon Bridges in the preferred Prime Minister stakes for the first time, while Winston Peters sits beside him in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

Jacinda Ardern: 45% (Down 6%)

Judith Collins: 6% (Up 1%)

Simon Bridges: 5% (Steady)

Winston Peters: 5% (Steady)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saw a 6% drop down to 45% as preferred Prime Minister, after climbing to her highest ever rating of 51% during the last 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll in April.

It comes after there no 'Budget bounce' for the Government, with the Budget leak saga proving a distraction.

"Polls move around," Ms Ardern said. "There is ultimately a lot of volatility but I base a lot of my judgment on what I hear from the public, I hear only overwhelming support."

National MP Judith Collins has crept past her party leader Simon Bridges, after being neck-and-neck with him during polls in April (both on 5%) and February (both on 6%).

In the latest poll, 6% of those polled wanted Ms Collins as Prime Minister, while Mr Bridges was steady on 5%. Right next to him sat deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on 5% as preferred Prime Minister. It is the NZ First leader's highest rating since August, 2018.

Mr Bridges said it was "great [National] has a strong team".

"What New Zealanders are seeing is a much stronger team in National."

National MP Mark Mitchell also made an appearance as preferred Prime Minister, scraping 1% together.

Party vote

Party vote in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll for June. Source: 1 NEWS

The parties still sit close, however - National Party on 44%, rising 4% since 1 NEWS' last poll in April. Labour dropping by a significant 6%, down to 42%.

National Party: 44% - (Up 4%)

Labour Party : 42% (Down 6%)

Green Party: 6% - (Steady)

New Zealand First: 5% - (Up 1%-point)

ACT: 1% - (Steady)

The Green Party was steady on 6% and New Zealand First was back in the ring, receiving a bump of 0.7% up to 5% - it is the first time the party's Colmar Brunton poll results has met Parliament's 5% threshold since October, 2018. ACT remained steady on 0.7%.

Those polled were asked which political party they would vote for.

Economic outlook

Economic Outlook in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll for June. Source: 1 NEWS

Pessimism - 38% (Up 2%)



Optimism - 34% (Down 3%)

A pessimistic outlook of New Zealand's economy over the next 12 months has risen, with 38% of those polled answering they thought the economy would be in a worse state than at present.

Thirty-four per cent thought it would be better, and 28% thought it would remain the same.