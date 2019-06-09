TODAY |

Judith Collins passes Simon Bridges as preferred PM, as Winston Peters climbs up in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll

Jessica Mutch McKay
1 NEWS Political Editor
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Jessica Mutch McKay
Politics

National MP Judith Collins has surpassed her leader Simon Bridges in the preferred Prime Minister stakes for the first time, while Winston Peters sits beside him in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll. 

Watch 1 NEWS at 6 LIVE

  • Jacinda Ardern: 45% (Down 6%)
  • Judith Collins: 6% (Up 1%)
  • Simon Bridges: 5% (Steady)
  • Winston Peters: 5% (Steady)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saw a 6% drop down to 45% as preferred Prime Minister, after climbing to her highest ever rating of 51% during the last 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll in April. 

It comes after there no 'Budget bounce' for the Government, with the Budget leak saga proving a distraction.

"Polls move around," Ms Ardern said. "There is ultimately a lot of volatility but I base a lot of my judgment on what I hear from the public, I hear only overwhelming support."

National MP Judith Collins has crept past her party leader Simon Bridges, after being neck-and-neck with him during polls in April (both on 5%) and February (both on 6%). 

In the latest poll, 6% of those polled wanted Ms Collins as Prime Minister, while Mr Bridges was steady on 5%. Right next to him sat deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on 5% as preferred Prime Minister. It is the NZ First leader's highest rating since August, 2018.

Mr Bridges said it was "great [National] has a strong team".

"What New Zealanders are seeing is a much stronger team in National."

National MP Mark Mitchell also made an appearance as preferred Prime Minister, scraping 1% together. 

Party vote

Party vote in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll for June.
Party vote in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll for June. Source: 1 NEWS

National are back in front, while Labour takes a sharp dive in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

The parties still sit close, however - National Party on 44%, rising 4% since 1 NEWS' last poll in April. Labour dropping by a significant 6%, down to 42%.

  • National Party: 44% - (Up 4%)
  • Labour Party : 42% (Down 6%)
  • Green Party: 6% - (Steady)
  • New Zealand First: 5% - (Up 1%-point)
  • ACT: 1% - (Steady)

The Green Party was steady on 6% and New Zealand First was back in the ring, receiving a bump of 0.7% up to 5% - it is the first time the party's Colmar Brunton poll results has met Parliament's 5% threshold since October, 2018. ACT remained steady on 0.7%.

Those polled were asked which political party they would vote for.

Economic outlook

Economic Outlook in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll for June.
Economic Outlook in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll for June. Source: 1 NEWS
  • Pessimism - 38% (Up 2%)
  • Optimism -  34% (Down 3%)

A pessimistic outlook of New Zealand's economy over the next 12 months has risen, with 38% of those polled answering they thought the economy would be in a worse state than at present. 

Thirty-four per cent thought it would be better, and 28% thought it would remain the same.

Between June 4 and 8, 1002 eligible voters were polled via landline and mobile phone. The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level. 

Preferred PM in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll for June.
Preferred PM in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll for June. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Jessica Mutch McKay
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:06
Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay has latest from our 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
National back in front while Labour takes a dive in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
2
Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
3
Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
4
Warning of possible 'larger events' after 5.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Milford Sound
5
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
Police respond to white supremacist leaflets found in Tauranga
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

New justice report slams system for poor treatment of victims, Māori - 'racism is embedded in every part of it'

Frustrated Waiheke ferry users call for change to bring service under local authority

One person dead following house fire in Mosgiel

Warning of possible 'larger events' after 5.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Milford Sound