Live updates: Tonga's Parliament House levelled, homes smashed and trees snapped by destructive Cyclone Gita

Stay updated with 1 NEWS as Tonga assesses the damage from the most devastating cyclone to ever hit the island.

Parliament House in Tonga. Source: Supplied

9.28am: Deputy PM Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand will give $750,000 to Tonga. "It is clear that Cyclone Gita has caused significant damage," he said in a statement.

"Given the force of this Cyclone all signs point to a lengthy clean-up effort and our thoughts are with the Government and people of Tonga as they come to terms with the scale of this disaster."

9.11am: MetService has released a tracking map showing the likely path of Gita as it heads away from Tonga.

8.54am: Tonga's Parliament House has been completely destroyed by Cyclone Gita.

8.48am: MetService has provided a detailed satellite image of Gita overnight.

8.28am: Forecasters are now saying that Cyclone Gita will most likely track to the south of Fiji's main island Viti Levu. However, Gita may still impact the southern Fijian islands of Lau and Kadavu laster today. Wind speeds are expected to average about 215kmh.

8.23am: Opposition leader Bill English has sent his best wishes to the people of Tonga.

8.14am: Images from Tonga show that very large trees have been toppled or snapped in half by the powerful cyclonic winds of Gita. Surface flooding remains in many areas - but locals are already looking forward and beginning to clean up.

8.05am: There is currently one unconfirmed report of a death from Cyclone Gita, but many others are reported to be injured. Communications are difficult, as power remains off to many parts of the island. The national radio station has also been knocked out by Gita.

7.49am: Video posted online shows considerable damage to vegetation and widespread surface flooding on roads. The armed forces have this morning been clearing roads so people can begin to clean up.

7.20am: More photos and imagery are emerging showing the extent of damage to structures in Tonga. Solomone Savelio has Tweeted images showing considerable damage to numerous structures and large trees ripped out by the roots.

7.15am: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a New Zealand Defence Force plane is ready to fly to Tonga once it is known what is needed in the country. NZDF staff have been on standby all night and Ms Ardern told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme that Winston Peters had signed off contingency funding last night. She said the damage in the country looks to be "extraordinary".

6.55am: 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver says mutliple buildings are damaged in the Tongan capital with many losing their roofs.

6.51am: Video taken overnight shows how powerful the cyclone was at Nuku'alofa Hospital.

6.30am: Tonga Naitonal Emergency Office's Graham Kenna has told Radio New Zealand that power and water are still out in Nuku'alofa, and almost every property has been damaged in some way. He said the storm hitting at low tide had worked in Tonga's favour, as ocean surges could have been an issue at high tide. The wind is still strong, with debris and dangerous pieces of roofing being blown around. The curfew remains in place for another half an hour.

6.27am: Day has broken in Tonga and the damage is beginning to show. Virginie Sini tweeted images from her back yard. Large trees have been toppled and debris lie strewn across the yard.

6.25am: Meteorologist Ryan Maue has provided a map showing the potential path of Cyclone Gita in the next ten days. Most show an impact with New Zealand, though at a lesser intensity than it is currently.

6.21am: NASA's SPoRT centre estimates that gust of wind overnight in Tonga could have been as high as 150 knots - 277kmh.

6.17am: Cyclone Gita is now tracking northwest of Tonga, and could hit Fiji by this afternoon or evening. Average wind speed could be up to 215kmh inside Gita by midday.

6.05am: Virginie Dourlet, a Nuku'alofa local of five years, says there is "a fair bit of destruction" on her street. "There's water absolutely everywhere. One end of the street is blocked by two fallen trees. There's definitely flooding. I'd put it at 50 centimetres on the street, and at least 30 centimetres in my house. I'm upstairs now with my landlord but my whole house downstairs is now flooded."

6.01am: Graham Kenna of Tonga's National Emergency Office told Radio New Zealand a church has been completely destroyed - "There's a lot of damage in the city ... we know that one of the Catholic churches is completely gone and others are damaged," he said.



5.57am: 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver has confirmed she is OK after the cyclone, although her room has flooded. "A shocking night but we are OK - we are the lucky ones". She has seen unconfirmed reports that a person has died in Fua'Motu.

5.55am: Video Tweeted this morning from Nuku'alofa Hospital shows the power of the winds and the debris being left behind.

5.49am: The office of the Tonga MetService has been structurally damaged by Gita, so forecasting duties have been passed over to Fijian authorities. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is waiting to be briefed on the damaged in New Zealand, the NZ Herald reports.

5.45am: The worst of the wind has now passed, Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver says, but it is still blowing a gale in Nuku'alofa. Sunrise is at 6.30am.

5.30am: Last night there were reports of roofs blowing of buildings, flooding and screaming winds and rain, with 1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver, who has covered many Pacific cyclones over the past 15 years, saying she'd never seen or heard anything like it.

The Government last night switched off all power at 8pm local, as Gita approached, and declared a State of Emergency.

1 NEWS' Dreaver said, shortly before Gita's eye hit at around midnight last night, "I really fear for anyone not in a concrete structure", amid fears much of Tongatapu's structures might have been flattened.