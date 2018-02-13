Photo Gallery: Tongan local residents' social media photos show carnage left behind by unrelenting Cyclone Gita

Photos have begun to emerge from around Tonga of the devastation caused by Cyclone Gita overnight, with flooding, high winds and flying debris all combining for a chaotic night in The Kingdom.

Flooding and broken trees in the inland suburb of Pahu in Nuku'Alofa after Cyclone Gita. Source: @VDakaSini / Twitter

The following photos were all submitted to 1 NEWS by a local living in the small Pacific nation's capital of Nuku'alofa, showing the destruction caused by the category four cyclone.

The parliament house in Tonga after Cyclone Gita. Source: Supplied

Uprooted and damaged trees in Tonga after Cyclone Gita. Source: Supplied

The roof of a Tongan home in Nuku'alofa collapsed after Cyclone Gita. Source: Supplied

A heavily-damaged house in Nuku'alofa after Tonga was hit by Cyclone Gita. Source: Supplied

The roof of a building in Nuku'alofa stripped away by the winds of Cyclone Gita. Source: Supplied

A house in Nuku'alofa lies completely collapsed after Cyclone Gita. Source: Supplied

Clean up begins in Tonga's capital of Nuku'alofa after it was hit by Cyclone Gita overnight. Source: Supplied

These three photos were taken by Virginie Sini who lives in the inland suburb of Pahu in Nuku'alofa, with locals already looking to begin the clean-up process.

Locals in the inland suburb of Pahu in Tonga's capital of Nuku'alofa begin cleaning up the aftermath of Cyclone Gita by cutting down a blown over Nonu tree. Source: @VDakaSini / Twitter

Flooding and fallen down trees in the inland suburb of Pahu in Nuku'Alofa after Cyclone Gita. Source: @VDakaSini / Twitter

The next two photos are of a church in Nuku'alofa, taken by local Solomone Savelio.

A room at a church in Nuku'alofa after it was hit by Cyclone Gita. Source: @SolomonSavelio / Twitter