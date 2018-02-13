 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Cyclone Gita barrels across Tonga while moisture from Tropics causes rain across parts of the North Island

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

02:00
1
Ariana Kukors alleges Sean Hutchison groomed her for sexual abuse when she was 13 and started it when she was 16.

'He stole so much from me' – US Olympic swimmer accuses ex-coach of sexual abuse when she was a teen


2
The Westpac Stadium pitch ahead of the Black Caps' Tri-Series T20 match against England.

What is that?! Alarm raised over Wellington pitch ahead of crucial T20 clash between Black Caps, England

00:57
3
The Thunder centre showed his usual Kiwi flair while tackling some curly questions.

Watch: 'The ol' Queen mate, Aunty Liz!' Steven Adams talks his odd fashion style, OKC and a royal dinner in hilarious interview

02:56
4
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Cyclone Gita barrels across Tonga while moisture from Tropics causes rain across parts of the North Island

00:15
5
Moses' celebration was probably more difficult than his goal in the 3-0 win.

Cartwheeling Victor Moses executes somersault celebration after scoring in Chelsea's EPL win over West Brom

00:56
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

1 NEWS' Corin Dann looks at who could be the next National leader.


00:48
The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.

As it happened: Bill English steps down as leader of the National Party - so who will take the reins?

Bill English announced his resignation as leader of the National Party today, saying the time was right. Who will replace him?

04:14
The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll has Labour at its lowest level in more than two decades.

Labour's Andrew Little admits he 'thought about' stepping down as leader in the interests of the party

The revelation comes in the wake of tonight's disastrous 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll that has Labour at its lowest level in more than 20 years.

00:12
Residents on the southern Lau islands are being warned to prepare for the cyclone to hit tonight.

LIVE: Winds pick up in Suva as Cyclone Gita nears Fiji after leaving destruction in Tonga

The cyclone wreaked havoc in Tonga overnight, and his moving westward toward's Fiji's Southern Lau islands.


03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

Cyclone Gita hurtles through Tonga, leaving path of destruction

Next will be the clean-up and there are already serious concerns around water contamination.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 