Women's Rugby World Cup on Kiwi soil could be 'powerful' and a 'fantastic' way to showcase Black Ferns - NZ Rugby

A Women's Rugby World Cup held on New Zealand soil would be a "fantastic" opportunity to showcase the five time World Cup champion Black Ferns and could be a "powerful" tool in supporting female players, says NZ Rugby.

However, creating a point of difference to trans-Tasman rivals Australia is a key aspect in a successful bid.

The prospect of a home 2021 tournament jumped a step closer after the Government announced their commitment last week to contribute financially to New Zealand's first ever bid.

NZ Rugby Head of Women's Rugby Development Cate Sexton said holding the World Cup would be a perfect opportunity to showcase the highly successful Black Ferns to the New Zealand public.

"We don't get to do that very often. We've got one test in New Zealand this year against Australia, so to be able to bring a whole tournament here would be fantastic, not only just for the players and their families and supporters for all of New Zealand and all of these wonderful aspiring young players coming through."

Black Fern Kelly Brazier said it would be "massive" if the tournament came to New Zealand.

"Women's rugby is going crazy in New Zealand and to be able to have it here would be amazing and just all of the support of the public, it would be pretty cool for the girls to play at home."

The first year of the Women's Rugby World Cup was in 1991 and since then the quadrennial tournament has been held in Wales, Scotland, The Netherlands, Spain, Canada, England, France, and last year's cup was held in Ireland. Out of the eight previous World Cups, New Zealand has won five.

New Zealand took the Cup home comfortably last year, beating 2014 winners England 41-32. The World Cup has never been held in the Southern Hemisphere, with New Zealand and Australia the only southern countries to put in bids for the 2021 cup.

"I think for us it was just timely that we want to put a bid in now. We've got a lot of competition obviously, so I think it's just part of the progression and evolution of women's rugby in New Zealand, but to have it at home would be fantastic," Sexton said.

"[New Zealand] have been well known for running great World Cups... So I hope that has an advantage to us," she said. New Zealand would be up against England, Wales, France, Portugal and Australia, so distinguishing a point of difference would be essential.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson told 1 NEWS holding the World Cup at home could lead to an increase of female rugby players in age groups that have seen a sharp drop off, in addition to sustained strategies by NZ Rugby.

Grant Robertson Source: 1 NEWS

NZ Rugby's statistics showed in 2015 there were 19,752 register female rugby players. The largest age group was between 5-12-years-old with 13,533 players. However the numbers fell significantly to 4,827 of those between 13-20, and even more aged 21 and over with only 1,432 players.

Sexton said presenting rugby role models up close and personal through a home World Cup could help with increasing player participation in the older age groups, alongside continued work with provincial unions, clubs and schools.

"Having role models and giving people confidence that they can do what they want to do, and it doesn't matter what gender or ethnicity or sexual preference is, it's just really important that there's no limits for these women.

"If they want to really work hard at something they'll be able to achieve it. A World Cup really showcases some of those things, changes people minds and lives for the better, which I think is really powerful."

When asked what everyday New Zealanders could do to help with the bid, Robertson said it was important to continue to support women's rugby.

"We need to see more sponsorship of women's rugby to show that this is a valued commercial proposition as well as one that will be good for the sport and New Zealanders' pride."

Last month, the Black Ferns welcomed Molenberg as their official partner since acquiring full-time status.

Sexton said it was also about getting behind the events and supporting the teams.

"I think we're very lucky rugby is a big part of our fabric in New Zealand. People get rugby and they understand the rules and how it works. Women's rugby is exactly the same, it's just women rather than playing the men."



The 2021 Cup was set to see significant changes after criticisms of the strenuous playing schedule players endured in 2017, including from Black Fern Portia Woodman who voiced concerns that 12 international teams had played four full-contact games of rugby in just 14 days.

New Zealand's Portia Woodman on her way to scoring a try during the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final against USA at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast. Source: Photosport

The tournament has been increased from 23 days to 35 to allow for longer rest days and squads will now have 30 players from 28.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement in May, the 2017 tournament was "the best attended of all time, inspiring on and off the field, and underscored why the event is such an attractive hosting proposition for unions and nations".