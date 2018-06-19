 

'A big deal for us' - Black Ferns team up with Molenberg in sponsorship deal

The Black Ferns are welcoming the sponsorship of Molenberg, coming on board as the team's first official partner since acquiring full-time professional status.

Captain Fiao’o Faamusili says it’s a proud moment for women’s rugby.
Source: Breakfast

With the Black Ferns and New Zealand agreeing terms to see our top female players become contracted professionals last month, Molenberg have partnered with the team, as well as the Black Ferns Sevens.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, captain Fiao'o Fa'mausili spoke of the pride the deal signifies for women's rugby in New Zealand.

"It's pretty amazing to have Molenberg on our backs," she said.

"It's been a massive year for us, and we've got a big game ahead of us.

"To have Molenberg support us is a big deal, so thank you very much to Molenberg."

The Black Ferns are in camp ahead of their upcoming series with Australia, who they'll face in a two-Test series in August, first in Sydney before returning to Eden Park.

