Government keen to financially support NZ bid to host 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup

The Government plans to contribute financial support to New Zealand's bid to host the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup.

Fiao'o Faamausili of New Zealand lifts the trophy following the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 Final between England and New Zealand. Source: Getty

New Zealand is one of six nations currently bidding for the hosting rights of the tournament, with Australia, England, France, Portugal and Wales all looking to claim the event as well.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson told Radio New Zealand winning the rights to host the World Cup was a priority.

"There are a number of other major women's sports event that are on the horizon for New Zealand to host potentially but the women's World Cup is one that would be very attractive for New Zealanders to support and be a part of," he said.

Mr Robertson did admit there were a few details with New Zealand Rugby that still needed to be ironed out, including how much the Government is willing to contribute.