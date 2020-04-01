TODAY |

Over 200 breaches of lockdown rules since alert level four restrictions were imposed

Source:  1 NEWS

There have been over 200 breaches of the lockdown rules since alert level four restrictions were put in place. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some Dunedin surfers had to be reminded that the lockdown isn't a holiday. Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS that of the 201 breaches, 193 were issued a warning and eight have been prosecuted. 

Additionally, there have been 27 health-related breaches — 25 warnings were issued and two have been prosecuted.

The spokesperson said they “are not in a position” to give details of charges or what people were warned about or where “at this time”. 

However, there are other incidents 1 NEWS is aware of, including ones involving about 80 beachgoers at Auckland’s Mission Bay and surfers in Dunedin.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The PM doesn't want to see scenes like the crowded Bondi Beach in Australia. Source: 1 NEWS

Christchurch man Raymond Coombs was arrested and is also appearing in court after he filmed himself coughing on people in a supermarket.

The Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield issued a Health Notice on Friday that provides additional guidance on the rules around the Covid-19 alert level four "to ensure its success and help move the country out of lockdown as soon as possible".

Today he announced there were 67 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, bringing the total number of infections to 1106.

Three people are in intensive care, two in Auckland and one in Wellington. Two are in a stable condition and one is in a critical condition.

There are now 176 people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

New Zealand
Auckland
Dunedin and Otago
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
2
Ukrainian firefighters battle two large forest fires near Chernobyl nuclear power station
3
Coronavirus update: New Zealand cases region-by-region for April 6
4
Coronavirus lockdown has not been extended, Jacinda Ardern assures Kiwis
5
Hastings woman doing lockdown alone gets surpise from police for her 70th birthday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:03

Jacinda Ardern says Easter Bunny an essential worker, but warns it 'might not get everywhere this year'
00:36

Israeli hospital makes Covid-19 'aquarium' for families to say goodbye to loved ones

Jacinda Ardern does not want lockdown to last 'a minute longer than needed', but says it won't finish early
01:54

Government to charter flight to repatriate Kiwis stuck in Peru