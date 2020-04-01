Over 200 breaches of lockdown rules since alert level four restrictions were imposed

There have been over 200 breaches of the lockdown rules since alert level four restrictions were put in place.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS that of the 201 breaches, 193 were issued a warning and eight have been prosecuted.

Additionally, there have been 27 health-related breaches — 25 warnings were issued and two have been prosecuted.

The spokesperson said they “are not in a position” to give details of charges or what people were warned about or where “at this time”.

However, there are other incidents 1 NEWS is aware of, including ones involving about 80 beachgoers at Auckland’s Mission Bay and surfers in Dunedin.

Christchurch man Raymond Coombs was arrested and is also appearing in court after he filmed himself coughing on people in a supermarket.

The Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield issued a Health Notice on Friday that provides additional guidance on the rules around the Covid-19 alert level four "to ensure its success and help move the country out of lockdown as soon as possible".

Today he announced there were 67 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, bringing the total number of infections to 1106.

Three people are in intensive care, two in Auckland and one in Wellington. Two are in a stable condition and one is in a critical condition.