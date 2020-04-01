TODAY |

Police chase surfers out of water after they break coronavirus lockdown regulations

Source:  1 NEWS

Several Dunedin surfers were reminded that the coronavirus lockdown isn't a holiday today after police escorted them out of the water at St Clair Beach.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some Dunedin surfers had to be reminded that the lockdown isn't a holiday. Source: 1 NEWS

With New Zealand now into the seventh day of the Covid-19 lockdown, Kiwis are still urged to avoid surfing and swimming while isolating. 

The measures are in place in order to ensure that contact between people is minimised, however that would be compromised should anyone need assistance.

A group of surfers didn't appear to get the message having to be told by police to get out of the water.

In a statement to 1 NEWS, police confirmed that the group of surfers quickly obliged in leaving the beach.

"Police were made aware of several surfers at St Clair beach today," police told 1 NEWS.

"Police educated the surfers on Alert Level 4 requirements, they complied and left the water.

"We are continuing to ask people not to go swimming or surfing and to not do anything that may require help if you end up getting into trouble, because that might put others at risk."

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Shop owner left with no option but to let $25,000 worth of produce rot
2
Police chase surfers out of water after they break coronavirus lockdown regulations
3
'Our vector of transmission' - Jacinda Ardern's fiery message to young adults not sticking to lockdown
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 61, bringing total to 708
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:37

'Our vector of transmission' - Jacinda Ardern's fiery message to young adults not sticking to lockdown

Jenny Craig defends stance as essential service despite public criticism

00:40

Kiwis unable to go fishing because of coronavirus lockdown share hilarious at-home 'fishing' videos

Opinion: Life in lockdown has left us all wobbling