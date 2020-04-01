Police chase surfers out of water after they break coronavirus lockdown regulations

Several Dunedin surfers were reminded that the coronavirus lockdown isn't a holiday today after police escorted them out of the water at St Clair Beach.

With New Zealand now into the seventh day of the Covid-19 lockdown, Kiwis are still urged to avoid surfing and swimming while isolating.

The measures are in place in order to ensure that contact between people is minimised, however that would be compromised should anyone need assistance.

A group of surfers didn't appear to get the message having to be told by police to get out of the water.

In a statement to 1 NEWS, police confirmed that the group of surfers quickly obliged in leaving the beach.



"Police were made aware of several surfers at St Clair beach today," police told 1 NEWS.

"Police educated the surfers on Alert Level 4 requirements, they complied and left the water.