Police intervene as dozens of Aucklanders hit the beach at Mission Bay

Kiwis still don't seem to be getting the message about staying home during the coronavirus lockdown, police having to remind people of how to comply with requirements in Auckland's Mission Bay.

Some Dunedin surfers had to be reminded that the lockdown isn't a holiday.

Now into the second week of nationwide lockdown, New Zealanders are urged to remain home, with the exception of exercising and trips to the supermarket.

Public gatherings are also heavily discouraged, authorities out to stem the tide of the spread of Covid-19.

The PM doesn't want to see scenes like the crowded Bondi Beach in Australia.

However, police tonight have been forced to educate around 80 people of their responsibilities at Mission Bay, with 60 beachgoers and 20 swimmers reminded of what's needed.

Kiwis are urged to remain home during the nationwide lockdown, currently at Alert Level four.

This hasn't been the first instance of Kiwis disobeying the current rules either, police yesterday having to intervene at Dunedin's St Clair Beach, a number of surfers forced to exit the water.

