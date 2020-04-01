Police intervene as dozens of Aucklanders hit the beach at Mission Bay

Kiwis still don't seem to be getting the message about staying home during the coronavirus lockdown, police having to remind people of how to comply with requirements in Auckland's Mission Bay.

Now into the second week of nationwide lockdown, New Zealanders are urged to remain home, with the exception of exercising and trips to the supermarket.

Public gatherings are also heavily discouraged, authorities out to stem the tide of the spread of Covid-19.

However, police tonight have been forced to educate around 80 people of their responsibilities at Mission Bay, with 60 beachgoers and 20 swimmers reminded of what's needed.

