As NZ wakes up to day two of heightened Covid-19 restrictions, today set to be 'crucial'

Health officials are racing to pinpoint the source of the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland, as New Zealand enters day two of heightened alert level restrictions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The test results that are expected today will be “crucial” after no new community cases were recorded yesterday linked to the Papatoetoe family who contracted the virus, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said yesterday the lack of further community cases is an "encouraging sign".

"But it's the days ahead that will be crucial as results from expanded testing across the Auckland region and the Waikato and Taranaki start coming through.”

Forty-two close contacts have now been identified. Eleven of them have returned a negative result and the rest are still being processed.

Two additional testing centres will be set up in Takanini and Papatoetoe this morning in Auckland, which remains in Alert Level 3.

Meanwhile, more testing stations could be opening in Taranaki, where two of the cases spent Waitangi weekend.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdem said Taranaki DHB is looking to set up an additional station in Patea.

It comes after hundreds queued for tests yesterday, more than 200 people alone getting tested at the Taranaki Base Hospital.

Many of those tested had been at one of the locations of interest visited by the two cases.

For the rest of the country, Alert Level 2 is putting a strain on businesses and disrupting events.

Tourist hotspot Queenstown also suffering from the loss of its Auckland customers, who make up a third of its visitors.

In the event of a move to Alert Levels 2 or 3 for seven days or more, businesses that suffer a revenue drop of 30 per cent over a fortnight will be able to receive up to $21,500 from the Government depending on how many employees they have.