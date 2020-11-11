Auckland University moves summer school exams online amid alert level shift

The University of Auckland has moved its summer school exams online today after Auckland was placed in Alert Level 3.

University of Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

In a tweet, the university said exams scheduled today have been postponed online to a later date.

Exams scheduled tomorrow and on Wednesday will be moved online as timetabled.

Affected students will be contacted by the university.

Meanwhile, AUT has resumed online teaching.

In Wellington, Victoria University has postponed its in-person orientation events under Alert Level 2 as they wait for further instructions from authorities.

“We will be rescheduling those events if possible and will keep our student community updated,” a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.